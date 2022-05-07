ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

MDH: Liver inflammation in 3 Minnesota children could be linked to national hepatitis cluster

By Ryan Janke
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Health reported Friday that it is investigating three cases of liver inflammation in children under the age of 3 in Minnesota and that the cases could be linked to a national cluster of hepatitis in children. The news release stated...

