Are you a Momma’s Boy? I was and darn proud of it. Celebrate your mom this Mother’s Day

I am at a stage in life when I offer free, unsolicited advice often.

Old Man Moses, I’ll call myself.

Dime store psychologist.

Bleacher philosopher.

That Father Time guy over there!

I work with many talented men and women. Many are at stages in their lives that I’ve experienced. Parents of young children. Sports, school and technology. Some caring for aging parents. Here. There. Everywhere. Striving for balance in life.

Here comes Mr. Old School again!

I’m not a know-it-all but I’ll offer a few words of wisdom. I am not a life coach or expert, either. Managing my life is plenty challenging. I could use a coach myself.

But I know a little bit about moms and sons because I was the son of a great mom .

I tell boy moms my story. I was a momma’s boy. My two older brothers were momma’s boys, too. Mom made each of us feel special, in her own way, but I was the youngest, and well, that means I was her favorite, right?

I remind young moms your sons may drive you nuts with their stubbornness, selective listening, fascination with fart noises, and hygiene apathy. But a son’s bond with his mom is special, unconditional and inseparable. Young or old, a son will be dedicated to his you, his mother, forever.

Count on it.

I can only compare it to the bond between dad and daughter. She will grow up. Get married. Move. But in your mind, she’s that little girl with curls who sang fearlessly to Shania Twain and hugged you every night, even though she was scared that the moles on your arm were contagious.

Most guys I know are momma’s boys. But we also enjoy a special relationship with our dads. I had a great dad. While devoted to Mom, guys like me have this need for our dad’s approval and blessings in life. My dad has been gone 30 years. I still wonder if he’d be OK with a recent purchase or life decision. Sometimes, a thumbs up from Dad would help.

True/false Momma’s Boy quiz

Not 100% sure if you are a Momma’s Boy or not? Take this true/false “I’m A Momma’s Boy” quiz:

When you are sick or injured, one of the first persons you think to call, text, remember or run to is your mom?

One of your fondest memories of your wedding is the traditional mother/son dance?

When comparing a new recipe, one of the vital measures is whether it’s as good as Mom used to make it or not?

When you met your spouse or significant other, the most important first meeting was to meet your mom?

If your momma has passed, you still think about her at least once per day?

One of your most cherished belongings is something your mom gave you, or made for you?

If you are lucky enough to have a daughter, one of your most proud moments is when a friend or relative told you she reminds her of your mom?

If your mom has passed, you still remember her phone number by memory? Some days, you even dial it by accident when you have big news to share.

One of the most favorite and most meaningful items you have passed along to your own son or daughter once belonged to your mom?

No matter what city or state you are in, whenever you pass your mom’s favorite restaurant, you announce to everyone in the car, “That’s my mom’s favorite restaurant!”

You have a favorite song on your favorite play list because it is your mom’s favorite song.

You remember your mom’s favorite candy? Occasionally, you will buy it for her, or in her memory.

One of your first security passwords is your mom’s maiden name?

Your earliest, fond childhood memory includes your mom?

You own something important today that is affectionately named after your mom’s first name?

You are in great company

If you marked “true” to at least a dozen of these questions, you are a Momma’s Boy. You are in great company. Most of guys are “Momma’s Boys.” Be proud.

Celebrate with your mom today or celebrate in her memory. See Mom in your daughter’s smile or sense of humor. Look at the old photo of Mom in your home , wallet or phone. Look into her eyes. You will never forget those eyes, Momma’s Boy.