Riverhead, NY

East End communities designated ‘disadvantaged’ would be targeted for climate act investments

By Alek Lewis
 3 days ago
Several communities on the East End have been designated as “disadvantaged” and would be targeted in New York State’s effort to reduce pollution and greenhouse gas emissions, and invest in clean energy and energy efficiency, according to state draft criteria up for public review. The census-tract...

