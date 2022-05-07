East End communities designated ‘disadvantaged’ would be targeted for climate act investments

New York City is the largest city in the United States. It is known for its hustle and bustle, Broadway Shows and Wall Street legends. The Big Apple as it is called is also known for a bit of a rat problem. Some say “you are never more than six feet from a rat in New York”, not sure if that refers to the actual animal or not! Rats are a huge problem in the city and the problem is getting worse. Is New York the City with the most rats? Are there any cities that don’t have rats? How many rats live in New York City? Let’s find out!

