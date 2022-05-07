ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

I-Team: Which crimes are up, or down, in the region

By Amy Phillips
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a1Iws_0fW3rT0O00

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – While many people stayed home during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, some criminals were still at work.

The 22News I-Team reviewed the crime statistics for 2020, the most recent available. 22News also spoke with local police chiefs about what types of crimes were on the rise or decline in their communities.

Springfield traffic stop for fake plate leads to discovery of illegal gun

Massachusetts saw just over a 20 percent decrease in arrests in 2020, yet crime was up roughly 25 percent across the state. Which crimes were the most prevalent in the region? You might be surprised.

Watch the 22News I-Team report on regional crime, Tuesday, May 10 on 22News at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

'Daddy Jumped Out The Window' 3-Year-Old Tells Police In PA

A Pennsylvania man wanted for a parole violation barricaded himself with his 3-year-old son before jumping out a window, police say. Lower Allen Township police were called to assist the US Marshal Fugitive Task Force after Bennie Chisolm, 29, of Harrisburg, barricaded himself in the 2100 block of Cedar Run Drive, shortly before 10 a.m. on Apr. 4, the department said in a release.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
State
Massachusetts State
City
Chicopee, MA
Springfield, MA
Sports
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Springfield, MA
Springfield, MA
Crime & Safety
WMUR.com

Investigators announce they have identified woman found dead in Merrimack River

BOW, N.H. — A woman found dead in the Merrimack River has been identified, police announced on Wednesday. Katie Gorfinkle, 38, of Concord, was found dead last week. After police publicly released a sketch designed by a forensic artist through police in Lincoln, Massachusetts, tips came in from across the country. Police said one of those tips led to the positive identification.
BOW, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Statistics#Police#Nexstar Media Inc
WTRF- 7News

A couple who was missing found fatally shot in woods near home

A missing New Hampshire couple was found Thursday evening shot multiple times in a wooded area by a hiking trial near their home. Authorities are investigating the deaths of 67-year-old Stephen Reid and 66-year-old Djeswende “Wende” Reid whose bodies were found near the Broken Ground Trail in Concord, New Hampshire, reported cleveland19. Witnesses say the […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
News 12

Police: Child abducted in Salem City found safe; suspect arrested

Police have arrested a woman accused of abducting a 4-year-old boy in South Jersey. Authorities say that Daishaliz Velez-Fernandez took the boy from the Harvest Point Apartments in Salem City on Monday afternoon. She was seen driving away in a black Ford Fusion. Police say that the child, identified as...
SALEM, NJ
WWLP

WWLP

20K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy