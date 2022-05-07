I-Team: Which crimes are up, or down, in the region

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – While many people stayed home during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, some criminals were still at work.

The 22News I-Team reviewed the crime statistics for 2020, the most recent available. 22News also spoke with local police chiefs about what types of crimes were on the rise or decline in their communities.

Massachusetts saw just over a 20 percent decrease in arrests in 2020, yet crime was up roughly 25 percent across the state. Which crimes were the most prevalent in the region? You might be surprised.

Watch the 22News I-Team report on regional crime, Tuesday, May 10 on 22News at 6 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.