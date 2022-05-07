ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Zoopalooza: Baby spider monkey makes Nashville Zoo debut

By Davis Nolan
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fwCaT_0fW3r59R00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Last month the Nashville Zoo announced a new addition who is quickly becoming one of their favorite attractions, a baby Mexican spider monkey .

Born on April 9th, its gender has not been determined, so he, or she has not been named yet.

Nashville Zoo reopens Jungle Gym with new addition

The mother, named Molly, is twenty-one. She had two previous failed attempts at having a baby. So, everyone is thrilled that the third time was the charm.

“This exhibit is very special,” exclaimed Tatum Basham, Nashville Zoo Primate Keeper. “We have four Mexican spider monkeys here. This is our first time having a baby spider monkey, so it’s very important and very special to us. The exhibit is very natural-looking. It’s very beautiful, and there’s a very fun rope bridge that you guys can go on.”

It’s especially exciting for the kids visiting the zoo.

“It’s so exciting to see all the kids come, and ‘Oh, a monkey!’ I just get to talk about them and educate them, which is very fun overall,” Basham said. “Everyone’s so excited to come see the baby, especially.”

It’s particularly important that this baby was born since spider monkeys are an endangered species.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1veZ4n_0fW3r59R00

“Mexican spider monkeys are critically endangered,” Basham explained. “The most important reason why is deforestation. A lot of their habitat has been destroyed. Almost about 70% of their habitat has been destroyed. So, it’s very important that they are here a the zoo and they are part of the SSP plan, which is the Species Survival Plan. And we have had one successful Mexican spider monkey.”

Spider monkeys get their name for their extremely long, spidery limbs and their tail, which can support their entire weight and is often used as a third arm for swinging through the trees. Add their entertaining acrobatics to a cute newborn baby, and the spider monkey exhibit is a must-see at the Nashville Zoo.

Click here for continuing coverage of ZOOPALOOZA

News 2 has partnered with Nashville Zoo to bring you weekly segments of Zoopalooza. You can watch them on News 2 on Good Morning Nashville on Saturday and right here on WKRN.com.

What creature would you like to see featured on Zoopalooza? Email us at pix@wkrn.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Nashville, TN
Lifestyle
Nashville, TN
Pets & Animals
Local
Tennessee Pets & Animals
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Nashville, TN
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Zoo#Monkeys#Spider Monkey#The Nashville Zoo#Mexican
The Independent

Baby sloth takes keepers by surprise at zoo

Zookeepers had “a lovely surprise” when they discovered a baby sloth as they went to deliver food to the enclosure.The youngster was born to Flo, a three-year-old Linne’s two-toed sloth, and Reggie at Dudley Zoo and Castle (DZC) on April 4.DZC curator Richard Brown said staff were “thrilled” at the arrival of the first baby sloth to be born at the West Midlands zoo in its 85-year history, which keepers spotted as they took Flo and Reggie their supper.“It was a lovely surprise for staff to discover the baby, especially as Flo wasn’t showing signs of being in labour during...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Sports
Boston 25 News WFXT

Australia zoo welcomes 3 new lion cubs after birth complications

AUSTRALIA — A zoo in Sydney, Australia, says two of its lions have welcomed three new lion cubs last month. Taronga Western Plains Zoo announced Friday that its lions, Marion and Lwazi, welcomed their first litter of cubs on April 7. The zoo noted in a post on Facebook that these births symbolize a new genetic line for its regional breed program.
ANIMALS
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

30K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy