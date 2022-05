INDIANAPOLIS — A slice of Venice has returned to the downtown Indianapolis canal. The gondola boats will be roaming the waters until Sept. 23. "We are the best-kept secret. I would say we are one of the gems of Indianapolis and we are hard to find," said Jeff "Goffredo" Hutson, director of Old World Gondoliers. "But once you find us and know about us, then definitely it's something you'll want to share with family and friends."

