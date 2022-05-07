Father and local boxer shot and killed in Forest Park
A man was found shot and killed inside his car overnight at a gas station in Forest Park, according to police.
Forest Park police officers responded to a call of a man shot around 2:25 a.m. Saturday at the Speedway on 625 Northland Blvd. When officers arrived, Forest Park police said they found 27-year-old Mikail Jones dead inside of his car in Speedway's parking lot.
Saturday evening loved ones gathered at Winton Woods High School for a vigil in honor of Jones.
They shared memories, prayed and released balloons in his honor. They tell WCPO he was a loving father, brother, son and friend.
Jones was a boxer, who had dreams of propelling his career.
He was also a father to a 9-year-old girl.
Several people called 911 after the shooting. According to the calls, someone shot Jones while he was in the car and ran away. A witness says the suspect ran away near the nearby fire station.
Police have not said if they have a suspect in the case. Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the Forest Park Police Department at 513-595-5220.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
