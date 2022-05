For some, a fear of flying is a serious thing and can affect how they travel or if they travel. easyJet is to relaunch its Fearless Flyer courses. The course, which has helped more than 9,000 people to date, starts at £69 per person. The course features a brand-new virtual element of the programme, easyJet’s Fearless Flyer course is divided into three main parts:

LIFESTYLE ・ 1 DAY AGO