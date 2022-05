May 11 (UPI) -- The state of Arizona is set to carry out its first execution in nearly a decade on Wednesday after authorities agreed to compound a new batch of drugs. Clarence Dixon, 66, is scheduled to die by lethal injection for the murder of 21-year-old Arizona State University student Deana Bowdoin in 1978. Dixon was connected to the slaying about two decades later with the enhancement of DNA testing while he'd already been serving a life sentence on a 1986 sexual assault conviction.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 11 MINUTES AGO