'I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson' Renewed For Season 3 at Netflix

The most recent episode of the final season of the hit series Atlanta, simply titled 'New Jazz,' is not just one of the show's best for its sense of humor but for how it centered on a perpetually remarkable Brian Tyree Henry as the enigmatic Alfred 'Paper Boi' Miles. It is part of a trajectory of episodes that have been sprinkled throughout the show’s run that uncover what troubles the rapper underneath all his bravado. Specifically, the episodes that have always stood out the most were ​​’Barbershop’ and ‘Woods’ which similarly centered on Paper Boi facing a challenge that can often turn dark. Uniting them all is the irreplaceable Henry’s sense of presence and vulnerability he conveys as an actor, an element of the show that would not be the same without him. It makes him one of the best parts of the series and one of the best actors working today for all he manages to do in even the simplest of moments.

