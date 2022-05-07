Child Abduction Emergency issued for Hardin, Jasper, Jefferson, Newton, Orange, Tyler by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 00:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Kinney; Val Verde A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM CDT FOR WESTERN KINNEY AND SOUTHEASTERN VAL VERDE COUNTIES At 1219 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Laughlin AFB, or 7 miles east of Del Rio, moving northwest at 30 mph. A 62 mph wind gust was measured at Laughlin AFB. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Automated Weather Observing System. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Del Rio, Lake View, Val Verde Park, Standart, Cienegas Terrace, Amanda, Laughlin AFB, Escondido Estates and Lake Ridge Ranch. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

KINNEY COUNTY, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO