Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 23:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail, damaging winds, and continuous cloud to ground lightning are occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Kinney; Maverick; Val Verde The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Kinney County in south central Texas Northwestern Maverick County in south central Texas Southeastern Val Verde County in south central Texas * Until 1245 AM CDT. * At 1141 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Quemado, moving northwest at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Del Rio, Quemado, Lake View, Val Verde Park, Standart, Cienegas Terrace, Amanda, Laughlin AFB, Escondido Estates and Lake Ridge Ranch. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
