Bothwell Regional Health Center has finalized the purchase of a building on Sedalia’s east side that will become its second walk-in clinic. In April, Bothwell had the winning bid of $187,000 in an online auction for the building and officially closed on Friday, May 6. Located at 700 S. Hancock Ave., the building was formerly the medical office for family medicine physician Dr. Joy Gronstedt. Bothwell CEO Lori Wightman said the opportunity to purchase the building came up after Gronstedt retired and put the building up for auction.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO