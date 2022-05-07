Salomon Releases Summer-Ready Techsonic Leather ADV Silhouette in "Safari" or "Black"

Converse has released a new lineup of Pokémon-inspired high tops for its latest All Star collaboration. Each of the four colorways pay homage to some of the most iconic Pokémon characters to date. The colors correspond to the character, with the canary yellow pair taking design notes from Pikachu, the mustard yellow representing Eevee, the orange one for Charizard and the gray purple colorway for Mewtwo. The names of the Pokémon are printed on the hell of the shoe, along with its Pokédex number, height and weight. Sticking with the Pokémon theme, each pair of high tops will arrive in a special Pokéball-inspired red and white shoe box.

