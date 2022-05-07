ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Salomon Releases Summer-Ready Techsonic Leather ADV Silhouette in "Safari" or "Black"

hypebeast.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSalomon has returned with the launch of the Techsonic Leather Advanced hybrid silhouette in two colorways. Taking the upper from a breathable sandal and combining it with a comfortable midsole,...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

On-Foot Look at the Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Green"

Before unexpectedly passing in November 2021, Virgil Abloh had several footwear designs with. and Off-White™ left in the cannon. And now that the late designer’s wife and his team have agreed to continue giving his offerings more drops to the public, you can expect his remaining collaborations to trickle out this Summer. One of those installments is the Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Green,” which has just surfaced by way of detailed on-foot imagery.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
hypebeast.com

SoleSavy Launches COLLECT for Sneaker Shopping and Showcasing

Growing its community offering for sneakerheads, SoleSavy has built COLLECT for not only buying, selling and trading footwear without middleman fees but also showcasing your favorite pairs. Taking the form of an online marketplace in a mobile app, COLLECT is emphasizing the social element of the secondary sneaker market. Designed...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Revisiting A Ma Maniére's Best Collabs Ahead of the Air Jordan 2 Retro SP Drop

Atlanta-based retailer and brand A Ma Maniére is an incubator of community, reflecting the environments that inspire the most influential names in streetwear. Part of The Whitaker Group, a style conglomerate led by James Whitner, A Ma Maniére introduced Color Code in early 2021, a collaboration program dedicated to elevating Black and minority-owned small businesses into the luxury space.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silhouette#Adv#Safari
hypebeast.com

Release Info for the adidas YEEZY 500 "Granite"

Kanye West is always someone that’s cooking up something new whether it be associated with new music, collaborative apparel or his ever-growing YEEZY sneaker empire. And this Spring, the latter is going expand with a hefty amount of new styles, one of which is the. YEEZY 500 “Granite” that...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Adidas Originals Revives the ZX 8000 and ZX 9000 In Two Classic Colorways

If you ask adidas Originals, the 1980s and are happening all over again. Following on from the just-revealed closer look at its upcoming nostalgia-packed collaboration with Gucci, the Three Stripes continues to offer in-house goods that further its ’80s and ’90s aesthetic, such as the return of the ZX 8000 and ZX 9000.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Converse Releases All Star Collaboration With Pokémon

Converse has released a new lineup of Pokémon-inspired high tops for its latest All Star collaboration. Each of the four colorways pay homage to some of the most iconic Pokémon characters to date. The colors correspond to the character, with the canary yellow pair taking design notes from Pikachu, the mustard yellow representing Eevee, the orange one for Charizard and the gray purple colorway for Mewtwo. The names of the Pokémon are printed on the hell of the shoe, along with its Pokédex number, height and weight. Sticking with the Pokémon theme, each pair of high tops will arrive in a special Pokéball-inspired red and white shoe box.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Hiking
NewsBreak
Apparel
hypebeast.com

James Harden Elevates His Pre-Game Fit With New adidas x Gucci Collab

And Gucci recently revealed its collaborative collection campaign ahead of its global release. While the general public will have to wait until early summer to get their hands on the coveted sportswear-meets-luxury collection, Philadelphia 76ers‘ James Harden was spotted showing off the adidas x Gucci candy pink, red and blue tri-color acetate Duchesse jacket featuring the co-branding and embroidered details paired with khaki pants and a pair of crisp, white GG embossed leather sneakers. Always one to impress, Harden accessorized his branded fit with a red leather duffle bag from the collection before entering the Wells Fargo Center before their 116-108 win against the Miami Heat in Game 4.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
hypebeast.com

Nike Air Trainer 1 "Chlorophyll" Is Getting Another Retro Release

Tinker Hatfield is responsible for engineering some of the most culture-shifting sneaker silhouettes and colorways for. and Jordan Brand. For the former, the iconic designer has a laundry list of Sportswear makeups in his Swoosh portfolio, one being the Nike Air Trainer 1 “Chlorophyll” which is slated to get another retro release. This iteration serves as a follow-up to its retro bring back from 2020.
LIFESTYLE
hypebeast.com

Official Look at the Air Jordan 12 Low Golf "Laser"

Aside from further expanding its signature hoops roster and dropping a wealth of retro releases, Jordan Brand has also been putting the world on notice for its strong output of golf-focused releases. The fairway-ready category’s sneaker lineup continues to beef up its queue with more striking offerings, and the latest to be unveiled is the Air Jordan 12 Low Golf “Laser” in “Game Royal/White”.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Balenciaga Opens Pre-Orders for Its Distressed Paris Sneaker

Balenciaga continues to grow its footwear range with the new Paris Sneaker, coming in high-top and slip-on mule styles. The Demna-designed pair deviates from previous shoes from the brand, which in recent years have singlehandedly defined the luxury sneaker market and made a case for dad shoes, “ugly” footwear, Y2K trends, and a more-is-more approach. Here, the Paris Sneaker is rather subtle — bar the distressed details — and that even comes down to the choice of launch colors.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Nike’s New "White Panda" Dunk High Is a Summer Essential

Following Nike’s Dunk Low introduction earlier this month, the sportswear giant has now added yet another Dunk High to its “Panda” collection. This latest edition, titled “White Panda,” has been added to the. Nike. family just in time for Summer 2022 and adopts an all-white...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Early Look at the adidas Yeezy 700 V3 “Fade Carbon”

Kanye West has been releasing footwear products with since 2015, and while the majority of them have been readied with more neutral-toned palettes, the creative genius will occasionally make room for a more wildly-styled colorway. In recent memory we’ve seen Ye and his team toy with more vivid hues such as the adidas YEEZY BOOST 700 “Hi-Res Red” iteration, and now they’re adding this adidas Yeezy 700 V3 “Fade Carbon” to that category.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Gerald Genta's Custom Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Sells For $2.13M USD

Just two days after a bidder broke the world record price for a vintage Audemars Piguet Royal Oak, it has once again been smashed, this time for the watch once owned by the iconic model’s designer. Not even the second Royal Oak ever made could outshine Gerald Genta’s personal...
SHOPPING
hypebeast.com

Everything Dropping at Palace This Week

Palace is back with the latest installment of its Summer 2022 collection, following up last week’s inaugural release. The second drop from the collection introduces tongue-in-cheek knitwear, terry towelling matching sets and Palace-branded tees and tracksuits. The stand-out item in this week’s drop is the Duck and Bull knit...
LOS ANGELES, CA
hypebeast.com

Nike Reveals a Clean Dunk High "Mocha" Colorway

If there’s any silhouette out there that’s garnered the most steam in the sportswear and lifestyle categories, it’s the Dunk. And in the coming months ahead,. only plans on rolling out a surplus of new colorways, the latest to be unveiled being this Dunk High “Mocha” makeup.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

DeLorean Moves Up Reveal Date for Its EVolved by 3 Months

With anticipation ever-increasing, DeLorean has now decided to shift up its global reveal date for the EVolved by three whole months. Announcing the news over on Twitter, the automaker says that the new reveal date has been moved up from August’s Pebble Beach event to the end of May.
CARS
hypebeast.com

Prada’s Foam Rubber Mules Elevates Cozy Footwear

People can’t get enough of soft and cozy footwear and with the expansion of foam silhouettes,. decided to enter the ring. The Italian luxury house unveiled its new foam rubber mule that’s fit for walking or simply lounging around. Coming in light blue, red and black, the plush...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT Adopts the "Hare" Motif

One strategy that Jordan Brand will often implement in its footwear category is that it will take some of its most notable color schemes from its retro lineup and allow its inline releases to borrow them. It’s a playful way to repurpose a classic palette, and this forthcoming Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT “Hare” iteration does exactly that.
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy