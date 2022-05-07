At 6 feet 3 inches, the Erie SeaWolves' Gage Workman isn't your typical base stealer

Altoona pitcher Will Kobos kept looking over at first base.

The pitch clock was running down, but he kept looking over to see if SeaWolves infielder Gage Workman was going to indicate any intention to steal.

Kobos threw over two times to try to keep Workman close to the base.

With the new three-disengagement rule, Kobos was out of chances. If he threw over one more time, he had to get Workman out or balk in a run with Parker Meadows standing on third base in the seventh inning of a two-run game.

With the pitch clock running down and Workman starting to lean, the pressure got to Kobos and he stepped off the rubber. It was his third disengagement, which is an automatic balk and both runners moved up one base.

The mind game that Kobos lost on that occasion is one that Workman has been winning all season as one of the top base stealers in Double-A.

“It's a weapon he has, and we want him to use it as much as possible,” said SeaWolves acting manager John Murrian. “As a team, we are pretty aggressive on the bases and we want to keep that up.”

Workman doesn't have the average frame of a speedy base stealer. He stands 6 feet, 3 inches, which might be the typical height of a power hitter than anything else.

Workman, however, uses his size, speed and instincts to hone his baserunning craft.

“I'm decently quick, but I wouldn't say I'm the fastest dude out there,” Workman said. “I think getting good jumps help. Our hitting coach John Murrian does a really good job with scouting reports on catchers and how they throw and receive the ball. We also get great scouting reports on pitchers and if they throw quick pickoff throws or hold pickoff throws, and we try to get a feel throughout the game as well.”

Workman didn't steal a base in the first five games of the season, but on April 14 in Somerset, he tied a franchise record by stealing four bases in one game. According to research by the Times-News, the only other player in SeaWolves history to steal four bases in a game was Terrance Freeman on Aug. 19, 1997, in a game at St. Catharines.

Since that game, Workman has received the green light to steal bases and has 12 this season. He trails only David Hamilton of Portland in the Eastern League. Hamilton has 14 steals. Workman has been caught stealing just two times this year.

Workman has used the three-disengagement rule to his advantage. The rule, which is new in Double-A this year, states that a pitcher can't throw over to a base or step off the rubber three times in an at-bat or it becomes an automatic balk. The only saving grace for the pitcher is if he picks off the runner on the third disengagement, the out stands instead of a balk.

“I think the three-disengagement rule has been big for stolen bases because pitchers get a little hesitant to throw over or step off after they do it just once,” Workman said. “It gives baserunners an advantage, and I think you add in the pitch clock, those two things can help twist up the pitchers a bit in our favor.”

The pitch clock has been in place for several years, but the times were reduced this year. When the bases are empty, pitchers get just 14 seconds to deliver a pitch and when runners on are base, the clock is 18 seconds, which is down from 20.

For Workman, stealing third base is a challenge he likes to take on any time he gets the chance.

“Stealing second base is more reaction and just going whereas third base is more about momentum and figuring out what pitch to go on,” Workman said. “It's about timing the pitcher, and there's more of a craft to it, which I really like.”

To use his base-running skills, Workman knows he must improve his contact hitting and raise his on-base percentage. Through Friday, he was hitting just .200 with an on-base percentage of .263, and he had struck out 42 times in 90 at-bats this season. However, when he has made contact, Workman has produced. He has three homers, seven doubles, eight RBIs and 12 runs scored.

Workman always had good speed growing up, but stealing bases was never an emphasis in his game. The Queen Creek (Ariz.) native played three seasons of college baseball at Arizona State and finished with 15 stolen bases in 124 games with a high of nine his sophomore season.

After Detroit drafted Workman, a switch-hitting shortstop, in the fourth round of the 2020 MLB Draft, the Tigers wanted him to get more aggressive on the bases.

“Last year when I was in Low-A, my manager Andrew Graham (a former SeaWolves manager) was awesome about giving me the green light and letting me learn how to steal bases,” Workman said. “It was basically, go ahead and do it and work on development. It has been pretty fun since then.”

Workman finished with 31 stolen bases on 39 attempts in 118 games last year between Lakeland and West Michigan.

“I've really enjoyed stealing bases and I've put an emphasis on it since joining the Tigers,” Workman said. “I think it's something I could be really good at.”

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: At 6 feet 3 inches, the Erie SeaWolves' Gage Workman isn't your typical base stealer