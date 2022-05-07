Scary Dash Cam Footage Shows Jerry Jones Involved in Violent Car Crash

Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones was involved in a car crash on Wednesday (May 4) night in Dallas.

Now, video has surfaced of the collision. The video, obtained by TMZ , shows the Dallas Cowboys owner T-boned a car in the middle of an intersection. You can see a silver car making a left turn at the intersection when a black car, that Jones was in, slammed into the side of it . TMZ reported that Jones was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash .

After the collision, Jones got out of the car and walked toward the other vehicle. The video shows Jones has a slight limp. He also lifted up his pant leg to see if he sustained any injuries to his leg.

The video is timestamped at 6:10 p.m. The crash occurred at the intersection of Wolf Street and Harry Hines Boulevard in Dallas, according to TMZ . This is about 20 miles away from the Dallas Cowboys ' team facility.

Jones was taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital as a precautionary measure after suffering minor injuries. Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones told ESPN that Jones is back home and "all good."

It's unclear whether the other car's passengers suffered any significant injuries, according to TMZ.

You can watch the video of the car crash below :

