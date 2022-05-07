Local shops celebrate Comic Book Day with giveaways

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s National Comic Book Day, and two local comic book stories are celebrating.

All American Card & Comics in Boardman and downtown Warren gave away free comic books.

“For the size of our community there is a lot of comic book stores and comic books have been popular forever,” manager David Weitz said.

David Weitz says most of their customers are not children. They are adults who have been following comic books for 20+ years.

