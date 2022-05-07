ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boardman, OH

Local shops celebrate Comic Book Day with giveaways

By Kristen McFarland
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49EsyV_0fW3YipQ00

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s National Comic Book Day, and two local comic book stories are celebrating.

All American Card & Comics in Boardman and downtown Warren gave away free comic books.

Lowellville cancels classes, reschedules prom after shooting

“For the size of our community there is a lot of comic book stores and comic books have been popular forever,” manager David Weitz said.

David Weitz says most of their customers are not children. They are adults who have been following comic books for 20+ years.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Warren, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Boardman, OH
Lifestyle
State
Ohio State
Boardman, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Lowellville, OH
City
Boardman, OH
City
Warren, OH
Warren, OH
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comic Books#Parade
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
WKBN

WKBN

29K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy