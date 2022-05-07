ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana County, PA

FLOODING REPORTED IN INDIANA COUNTY

wccsradio.com
 3 days ago

Multiple water-related calls were reported by Indiana County 911 yesterday into this morning as rain continues to fall in our area. Indiana County remains under an aerial flood warning until 8:00 AM. But over the last 24 hours. Fire crews were called out 26 times for water pumping details across Indiana...

www.wccsradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pocono Update

Several Pennsylvania Counties Under Quarantine As Spotted Lanternflies Cause Severe Damage

Lanternflies cause severe damage in several Pennsylvania counties, with the infestation, many of them go under quarantine. The lanternfly is capable of causing damage on an extreme scale. According to Pennsylvania Department Of Agriculture (PDA) Including damage to vines, crops, and other various plants and trees. Trees wilt, sap ooze, leaves curl and dieback, and wither on trees. Spotted lanternflies also excrete a sugary material known as honeydew which is detrimental to plants because it induces the growth of black mold. While honeydew may be harmless to humans, it is not welcoming towards any vegetal lifeforms. Outdoor enthusiasts report lanternflies affecting their quality of life; when it comes to enjoying nature, air quality, and outdoor activities. Lanternflies swarm in the air, covering trees and even coating decks and play equipment with their honeydew. The Asian Spotted Lanternfly is an invasive species that has called the Poconos home since 2014. It has since infested nearly all of Pennsylvania, including the quarantined Monroe County.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Crews act quick in Blair County water rescue

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Crews acted fast for a water rescue Saturday in Blair County as the wet weather hit the area. Crews received a report of a disabled vehicle with two adults and one child on a flooded roadway at the 2200 block of Juniata Valley Road at about 3:51 p.m. After arriving on […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Route 62 Reopens in Venango County

OIL CITY, Pa. – Route 62 is reopened in Venango County after being closed due to utility lines on the road. Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indiana, PA
City
Templeton, PA
State
Indiana State
State
Washington State
County
Indiana County, PA
City
Blairsville, PA
City
Pine Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Washington, PA
Indiana County, PA
Government
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania man and woman facing over 300 charges of animal cruelty on farm; Animals standing in two feet of poop

(WTRF) A man and woman in Pennsylvania are facing over 300 charges of animal cruelty and neglect for animals found on a farm. Kelly Gebhardt and  Donald Podczerwinski of Allegheny County, are facing the charges after a humane animal rescue of Pittsburgh officer noticed from a distance that horses on the farm seemed malnourished and could see the […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

Woman charged with stealing over $6K from Weis Markets

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Mount Union woman was charged with theft after police say she stole $6,700 from a Weis Markets in Huntingdon County. Michelle Brown, 48, was working as a book keeper for the retailer when she was found to have taken the money over two months from Feb. 20 to April […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

State police investigate death in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the death of a woman in Frankstown Township. State Police were called to a home on the 2300 block of West Loop Road in Frankstown Township, Blair County just after 12 p.m. The woman killed was 51 years old. Troopers said there is no danger […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Township#Water Pumping#Plumville Fire Department
WTRF- 7News

Two people dead in I-70 westbound crash in West Virginia

(UPDATE) Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard has confirmed two people have died in Tuesday’s crash. Howard confirmed that it was a male and female from Pennsylvania. Ages, names, and places of location for the victims will not be given at this time. Traffic is still at a standstill and could be for a longer period […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTAJ

Driver thrown from Harley-Davidson, flown to UPMC Altoona

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Huntingdon County man was flown to UPMC Altoona after losing control and crashing while driving a Harley-Davidson. The crash happened April 28 around 6 p.m. when 41-year-old Dayne Brown of James Creek was riding the Harley east on Six Mile Run Road in Broad Top Township. He reportedly lost […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
UPI News

California kingsnake captured in Pennsylvania barn

May 4 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Pennsylvania said they are trying to find the owner of a "mysterious" California kingsnake found more than 2,000 miles from its natural habitat. The Forgotten Friend Reptile Sanctuary posted a video to YouTube showing the capture of a California kingsnake found lurking in...
MANHEIM, PA
27 First News

Two Ohio tornadoes confirmed from powerful storm

A strong cold front and active storm system swept across Ohio and Western Pennsylvania Tuesday afternoon and evening. This storm system created strong winds, heavy rain, hail and tornadoes. A tornado warning was issued for both of these storms. Two tornadoes were confirmed in Ohio as the storms rolled through.
OHIO STATE
WTAJ

Five people rescued from Juniata River in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Five people were saved during an incident on the Frankstown branch of the Juniata River after multiple crews came to their aid. The rescue took place along East Loop Road and Allis Lane in Frankstown Township where two adults, two teenagers and a toddler were removed from the water. The […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WANTED: Sheriffs search for 4 Somerset County men

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Authorities in Somerset County have released the latest lineup of people wanted on warrants in the area as of May 6. The Somerset County Sheriff’s Department and the Somerset County Department of Emergency Services are looking for: Stephen Wahl, 29, of the Hooversville area — wanted for domestic charges Robert Harbaugh Jr., […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
YourErie

$20K missing from bedroom drawer

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An area resident is out some $20,000 she’d stashed away. On April 30, Pennsylvania State Police responded to a theft complaint in Venango Township. The resident said she was missing $20,000 which had been wrapped in tin foil and stashed in a drawer in her bedroom. She believed the theft had happened that […]
VENANGO, PA
abc27 News

Who’s running for Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Before Pennsylvanians hit the polls on May 17 for the primary election, abc27 has compiled a list of who is running for governor of Pennsylvania. Tuesday, March 15, marked the official day for candidates to hand in their signed petitions to officially add their names to the ballot. Learn more about […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy