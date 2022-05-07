ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glasgow elects first transgender councillor in landmark moment

By Sophie Thompson
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Glasgow has elected its first transgender councillor , as Elaine Gallagher secured her seat for the Scottish Greens in the Southside Central ward.

Despite her victory, however, she says she feels apprehensive. "I have put my head above the parapet and I’m going to be a target," she told PA.

"The people who are objecting to me in office are very often conservative people who will get used to the fact, and also, the people who object to people in office who’s not (like) them will also just have to lump it."

