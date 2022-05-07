ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Russia holds dress rehearsal for Victory Day parade

KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05V4Og_0fW3Ur6D00
Russia Parade Rehearsal Russian servicemen march during a dress rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, May 7, 2022. The parade will take place at Moscow's Red Square on May 9 to celebrate 77 years of the victory in WWII. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko) (Alexander Zemlianichenko)

MOSCOW — (AP) — Russia held a dress rehearsal on Saturday for the military parade to commemorate Victory Day on May 9, when the country marks the defeat of Nazi Germany during World War II.

This year’s Victory Day, which falls on Monday, won’t just honor a conflict that ended 77 years ago. Many Russians will be thinking about the thousands of troops in neighboring Ukraine. Signs of support for the military have grown across the country since Feb. 24, with the letter “Z” appearing on billboards and signs in the streets and subways, and on television and social media.

On Saturday, an RS-24 Yars intercontinental ballistic missile rolled through Red Square as part of the rehearsal in Moscow, with warplanes and helicopters flying overhead, troops marching in formation and self-propelled artillery vehicles rumbling past.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Jill Biden to Ukrainian mom: Russia war 'hard to understand'

KOSICE, Slovakia — (AP) — U.S. first lady Jill Biden spent Mother’s Day in Slovakia, meeting with Ukrainian mothers who have been displaced by Russia’s war and assuring them that the “hearts of the American people” are behind them. At a bus station in...
POLITICS
Reuters

Lavrov says Russia does not want war in Europe

May 11 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that Moscow did not want war in Europe, but that Western countries were keen to see Russia defeated in its military campaign in Ukraine. "If you are worried about the prospect of war in Europe - we do...
POLITICS
KRMG

Russia pummels port of Odesa in attempt to disrupt supplies

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine — (AP) — Russia pummeled the vital port of Odesa, Ukrainian officials said Tuesday, in an apparent effort to disrupt supply lines and Western weapons shipments as Ukraine’s foreign minister appeared to suggest the country could expand its war aims. With the war now in...
POLITICS
KRMG

Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House emphatically approved a fresh $40 billion Ukraine aid package Tuesday as lawmakers beefed up President Joe Biden’s initial request, signaling a magnified, bipartisan commitment to thwart Russian President Vladimir Putin’s bloody three-month-old invasion. The measure sailed to passage by a lopsided 368-57...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Parade#Subway#Victory Day#Ap#Nazi#Russians#The Associated Press
KRMG

US, Western Europe fret over uncertain Ukraine war endgame

WASHINGTON — (AP) — An interminable and unwinnable war in Europe? That’s what NATO leaders fear and are bracing for as Russia’s war in Ukraine grinds into its third month with little sign of a decisive military victory for either side and no resolution in sight.
MILITARY
KRMG

Wartime birth amid the air raid sirens in Ukraine hospital

LVIV, Ukraine — (AP) — It's easy to tell the delivery room from the rest of the main maternity hospital in Ukraine’s western city of Lviv, even from the outside. Its exterior wall is piled high with sandbags. In the dim basement, where heavily pregnant women must...
WORLD
KRMG

Ukrainians make gains in east, stop Russian gas at one hub

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine — (AP) — Ukraine's natural gas pipeline operator on Wednesday stopped Russian shipments through a key hub in the east of the country, while its president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said Kyiv's military had made small gains, pushing Russian forces out of four villages near Kharkiv. The pipeline...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
World War II
KRMG

Ambassador nominee for Ukraine seeks quick embassy reopening

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Biden administration's nominee for U.S. ambassador to Ukraine promised senators Tuesday she would work to make Russia's invasion of that country a “strategic failure,” in a war-zone appointment that for the time being will focus more on coordinating Western weapon shipments for Ukraine's forces than on diplomacy.
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

New car sales in Russia down 78.5% y/y in April

May 11 (Reuters) - New car sales in Russia in April fell 78.5% year on year, contracting for the tenth month in a row, hit by acute shortages and soaring prices caused by disrupted logistics and a volatile rouble. New car sales of 32,706 cars in April were less than...
CARS
KRMG

Marcos Jr. claims victory, faces calls to ensure democracy

MANILA, Philippines — (AP) — Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the namesake son of an ousted Philippine dictator, claimed victory in this week's presidential elections Wednesday and faced early calls to ensure respect for human rights, the rule of law and democracy. Marcos Jr. garnered more than 31 million votes...
WORLD
KRMG

House approves $40B in Ukraine aid, beefing up Biden request

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The House emphatically approved a fresh $40 billion Ukraine aid package Tuesday as lawmakers beefed up President Joe Biden's initial request, signaling a magnified, bipartisan commitment to thwart Russian President Vladimir Putin's bloody three-month-old invasion. The measure sailed to passage by a lopsided 368-57...
FOREIGN POLICY
KRMG

Sri Lanka deploys troops in capital after violence, protests

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — (AP) — Sri Lankan authorities deployed armored vehicles and troops on the streets of the capital Wednesday, two days after pro-government mobs attacked peaceful protesters, triggering a wave of violence across the country. Security forces have been ordered to shoot those deemed to be...
PROTESTS
Reuters

Biden seeks to keep China in focus by welcoming ASEAN leaders

WASHINGTON, May 11 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden will host Southeast Asian leaders in Washington this week as his administration seeks to show it can maintain its focus on the Indo-Pacific and the long-term challenge of China despite the immediate crisis in Ukraine. A two-day summit with the 10-nation Association...
FOREIGN POLICY
KRMG

Havana hotel toll rises to 30; dogs search for survivors

HAVANA — (AP) — Search crews with dogs on Sunday hunted through the ruins of a luxury hotel in Cuba’s capital for survivors of a devastating explosion while officials raised the number of known dead to 30. The Hotel Saratoga, a five-star 96-room hotel in Old Havana,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
12K+
Followers
66K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy