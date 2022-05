Carson High softball knew it was going to have its hands full with one of the top teams in the North Saturday at Douglas High. The Senators couldn’t steal one from the Tigers, falling in both halves of the doubleheader by scores of 4-1 and 8-2. Carson ends the regular season with a 16-14 record and a 9-7 clip in Class 5A North league play.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO