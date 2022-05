The Hampden Broncos beat the Hermon Hawks 7-0 on Monday, May 9th, in Hermon, in a game that was postponed from April 28th. Collin Peckham went 6.0 innings for the Broncos, allowing just 1 hit, to Daniel England in the bottom of the 6th inning. Peckham struck out 6 and walked 1. TJ Llerena came on in the 7th and struck out 2.

HAMPDEN, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO