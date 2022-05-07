ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, TX

Child Abduction Emergency issued for Brown, Callahan, Coke, Coleman, Concho, Crockett, Fisher by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-06 20:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Brown; Callahan; Coke; Coleman; Concho; Crockett; Fisher; Haskell; Irion; Jones; Kimble; Mason; McCulloch; Menard; Nolan; Runnels; San Saba; Schleicher; Shackelford; Sterling; Sutton; Taylor; Throckmorton; Tom Green The following...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Andrews, Bailey, Borden, Brewster, Briscoe, Castro, Childress by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 15:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Andrews; Bailey; Borden; Brewster; Briscoe; Castro; Childress; Cochran; Coke; Cottle; Crane; Crockett; Crosby; Dawson; Dickens; Ector; Fisher; Floyd; Gaines; Garza; Glasscock; Hale; Hall; Hockley; Howard; Irion; Kent; King; Lamb; Lubbock; Lynn; Martin; Midland; Mitchell; Motley; Nolan; Parmer; Pecos; Reagan; Schleicher; Scurry; Sterling; Stonewall; Sutton; Swisher; Terrell; Terry; Tom Green; Upton; Val Verde; Ward; Winkler; Yoakum SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 198 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANDREWS BAILEY BORDEN BREWSTER BRISCOE CASTRO CHILDRESS COCHRAN COKE COTTLE CRANE CROCKETT CROSBY DAWSON DICKENS ECTOR FISHER FLOYD GAINES GARZA GLASSCOCK HALE HALL HOCKLEY HOWARD IRION KENT KING LAMB LUBBOCK LYNN MARTIN MIDLAND MITCHELL MOTLEY NOLAN PARMER PECOS REAGAN SCHLEICHER SCURRY STERLING STONEWALL SUTTON SWISHER TERRELL TERRY TOM GREEN UPTON VAL VERDE WARD WINKLER YOAKUM
ANDREWS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Clark, Finney, Ford, Grant, Gray, Hamilton, Haskell, Kearny by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 13:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Clark; Finney; Ford; Grant; Gray; Hamilton; Haskell; Kearny; Meade; Morton; Seward; Stanton; Stevens Fire Danger Continues RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...062...063...074...075...076...077...078...084...085 086...087 AND 088 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ TO 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ MONDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...062...063...074...075...076...077...078 084...085...086...087 AND 088 The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a Red Flag Warning For wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ to 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ Monday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 061 Hamilton Fire Weather Zone 062 Kearny...Fire Weather Zone 063 Finney Fire Weather Zone 074 Stanton...Fire Weather Zone 075 Grant Fire Weather Zone 076 Haskell...Fire Weather Zone 077 Gray Fire Weather Zone 078 Ford...Fire Weather Zone 084 Morton Fire Weather Zone 085 Stevens...Fire Weather Zone 086 Seward Fire Weather Zone 087 Meade and Fire Weather Zone 088 Clark. * Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 7 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
CLARK COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hansford, Hemphill, Hutchinson, Lipscomb, Moore, Ochiltree by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Hansford; Hemphill; Hutchinson; Lipscomb; Moore; Ochiltree; Roberts; Sherman A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Beaver, Texas, eastern Cimarron, Lipscomb, northern Hutchinson, Hansford, Sherman, northern Roberts, northern Hemphill, Ochiltree and northeastern Moore Counties through MIDNIGHT CDT At 1116 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong winds across the eastern two-thirds of the Oklahoma Panhandle, along with the north- central and northeast Texas Panhandle. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Guymon, Perryton, Spearman, Lipscomb, Stratford, Beaver, Hooker, Booker, Goodwell, Gruver, Tyrone, Forgan, Follett, Higgins, Optima, Darrouzett, Hardesty, Gate, Knowles and Wolf Creek Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
HANSFORD COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Moore, Sherman by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Moore; Sherman A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Beaver, Texas, eastern Cimarron, Lipscomb, northern Hutchinson, Hansford, Sherman, northern Roberts, northern Hemphill, Ochiltree and northeastern Moore Counties through MIDNIGHT CDT At 1116 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong winds across the eastern two-thirds of the Oklahoma Panhandle, along with the north- central and northeast Texas Panhandle. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Guymon, Perryton, Spearman, Lipscomb, Stratford, Beaver, Hooker, Booker, Goodwell, Gruver, Tyrone, Forgan, Follett, Higgins, Optima, Darrouzett, Hardesty, Gate, Knowles and Wolf Creek Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
MOORE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Foard, Hardeman by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 23:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Foard; Hardeman A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN JACKSON...HARMON...GREER...CENTRAL FOARD AND HARDEMAN COUNTIES At 1144 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles west of Mangum to 7 miles northwest of Eldorado to 11 miles northwest of Margaret, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Mangum, Quanah, Hollis, Crowell, Chillicothe, Eldorado, Willow, Gould, Thalia, Vinson, Duke, Margaret, Goodlett, Medicine Mound, Madge, Brinkman, McQueen, Lazare, Copper Breaks State Park and McKnight. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FOARD COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Childress by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 20:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Childress A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN KING...CHILDRESS...COTTLE AND EASTERN HALL COUNTIES At 1141 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles north of Paducah, moving north at 50 mph. HAZARD...65 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters measured a wind gust of 65 mph 6 miles west-southwest of Paducah at 1140 PM CDT. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Childress, Memphis, Paducah, Cee Vee, Tell, Kirkland, Delwin, Chalk, Swearingen, Hackberry, and Estelline. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHILDRESS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Armstrong, Carson, Collingsworth, Deaf Smith, Donley, Gray by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Armstrong; Carson; Collingsworth; Deaf Smith; Donley; Gray; Hansford; Hemphill; Hutchinson; Lipscomb; Ochiltree; Palo Duro Canyon; Randall; Roberts; Wheeler A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Lipscomb, southern Randall, Gray, southeastern Hansford, Collingsworth, Roberts, southern Ochiltree, Wheeler, Armstrong, eastern Carson, eastern Hutchinson, southeastern Deaf Smith, Hemphill and Donley Counties through 115 AM CDT At 1149 PM CDT, Doppler radar and several Mesonet sites are indicating strong wind gusts on the back edge of the line of precipitation across the south-central and eastern Texas Panhandle. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar and Mesonet indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Pampa, Canadian, Wellington, Clarendon, Shamrock, Claude, Miami, Briscoe, Wheeler, White Deer, Mclean, Groom, Lefors, Howardwick, Hedley, Dodson, Lelia Lake, Lake Mcclellan, Wayside and Twitty. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Finney, Gray, Haskell, Lane, Meade, Scott, Seward by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Finney; Gray; Haskell; Lane; Meade; Scott; Seward High Fire Danger Thursday FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 043...044...063...076...077...086 AND 087 The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a Fire Weather Watch For wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening. * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 043 Scott...Fire Weather Zone 044 Lane...Fire Weather Zone 063 Finney...Fire Weather Zone 076 Haskell...Fire Weather Zone 077 Gray...Fire Weather Zone 086 Seward and Fire Weather Zone 087 Meade. * Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 6 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
FINNEY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beckham, Greer, Harmon, Jackson, Kiowa, Tillman, Washita by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 23:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Beckham; Greer; Harmon; Jackson; Kiowa; Tillman; Washita The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Washita County in western Oklahoma Jackson County in southwestern Oklahoma Western Kiowa County in southwestern Oklahoma Northwestern Tillman County in southwestern Oklahoma Harmon County in southwestern Oklahoma Greer County in southwestern Oklahoma Southern Beckham County in western Oklahoma Foard County in northern Texas Northwestern Wilbarger County in northern Texas Hardeman County in northern Texas * Until 1245 AM CDT. * At 1155 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Rocky to near Blair to 4 miles southeast of Eldorado to 10 miles west of Crowell, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Altus, Hobart, Mangum, Cordell, Quanah, Hollis, Crowell, Granite, Burns Flat, Erick, Sentinel, Blair, Chillicothe, Olustee, Dill City, Corn, Eldorado, Lone Wolf, Carter and Roosevelt. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BECKHAM COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Archer, Baylor, Clay, Wichita, Wilbarger by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Archer; Baylor; Clay; Wichita; Wilbarger Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Comanche, northwestern Jefferson, southwestern Grady, southeastern Caddo, western Stephens, Cotton, southeastern Tillman, northwestern Clay, Archer, Wichita, southeastern Wilbarger and eastern Baylor Counties through 200 AM CDT At 113 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a gust front extending from near Elgin to 5 miles southeast of Seymour. This was ahead of a broken line of thunderstorms. Movement was southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 45 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Wichita Falls, Lawton, Duncan, Burkburnett, Marlow, Walters, Archer City, Iowa Park, Electra, Elgin, Holliday, Geronimo, Rush Springs, Fletcher, Cyril, Grandfield, Temple, Sterling, Dean and Chattanooga. This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 0 and 68. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ARCHER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lubbock by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 21:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lubbock FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT The Flood Advisory for portions of Crosby and Lubbock Counties will expire at Midnight CDT tonight. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Caddo, Comanche, Cotton, Grady, Jefferson, Stephens, Tillman by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Caddo; Comanche; Cotton; Grady; Jefferson; Stephens; Tillman Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Comanche, northwestern Jefferson, southwestern Grady, southeastern Caddo, western Stephens, Cotton, southeastern Tillman, northwestern Clay, Archer, Wichita, southeastern Wilbarger and eastern Baylor Counties through 200 AM CDT At 113 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a gust front extending from near Elgin to 5 miles southeast of Seymour. This was ahead of a broken line of thunderstorms. Movement was southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 45 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Wichita Falls, Lawton, Duncan, Burkburnett, Marlow, Walters, Archer City, Iowa Park, Electra, Elgin, Holliday, Geronimo, Rush Springs, Fletcher, Cyril, Grandfield, Temple, Sterling, Dean and Chattanooga. This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 0 and 68. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CADDO COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Childress, Cottle, Hall, Motley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 23:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Childress; Cottle; Hall; Motley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT FOR CHILDRESS...NORTHWESTERN COTTLE...NORTHEASTERN MOTLEY AND EASTERN HALL COUNTIES At 1120 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles east of Lelia Lake to 8 miles south of Wellington, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Public reported quarter size hail 2 miles east-northeast of Childress at 1111 PM CDT. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Childress, Memphis, Cee Vee, Tell, Kirkland, Northfield, and Estelline. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHILDRESS COUNTY, TX

