FALL RIVER — On Pleasant Street, flaming chunks of wood were flying through the air. David Jennings stood on the corner of Pleasant and Eastern Avenue, looking west at the Flint as it was being consumed by an inferno. “The smoke and the flames … it blotted out the sun,” Jennings said. “Flames over 100 feet in the air.” ...

FALL RIVER, MA ・ 57 MINUTES AGO