LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead after an early-morning crash on I-75 in Lexington. It happened just after 3 a.m. Monday near the on-ramp from Winchester Road. Police say a car was heading north when it went off the roadway and crashed. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s name has not been released at this time.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO