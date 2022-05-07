Local COVID-19 Cases Increase

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More COVID cases in Louisville over the past week are being noticed by health officials due in part to travelers coming into the city. Norton Healthcare doctors said they have seen more people come into the doctor’s office with COVID cases compared to the past week, according to internal medicine physician Dr. Monalisa Tailor.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington has seen the first day with more than 100 new COVID-19 cases in more than two months. According to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department, the city saw 101 new cases on Friday, the first time over 100 since March 3, 2022. The health department...
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) – Muhlenberg County Health Department (MCHD) reported 18 new COVID cases since May 2. Free COVID-19 testing and vaccines will be offered at the health department on May 10 then at Beechmont Community Center on May 17. MCHD asks the public to call for an appointment at (270) 754-3200. The best […]
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Coronavirus positivity rate in Kentucky is trending in the wrong direction. According to the state, the positivity rate is now 7.19%. The state also reporting 3,957 new cases ov COVID-19 with 786 of those in children. According to the state, there were also 167...
Fayette County Health Department spokesperson Kevin Hall said Monday COVID is gaining some momentum again in the city, though it's too early to say whether another surge is in the offing. "What we've seen over the last few weeks here in Lexington is that numbers have been trending upward," Hall...
NEW PHILADELPHIA — Commissioners have purchased vacant land on E. High Avenue in New Philadelphia to serve as the new home of the Tuscarawas County Board of Elections.
"I think it's a very exciting project for the county," said Commissioner Al Landis. "I think it's going to be something of high value and something...
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — Clarksville, Indiana, is getting a new addiction recovery facility. It will offer patients a holistic recovery program, with treatment for the mind, body and soul. "Everything that we do is client-centered," said Catherine Stone-Hahn, clinical director of Avenues Recovery Center of Louisville. "We believe in treating...
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – Citizen Foster Care Review Boards in 45 Kentucky counties need volunteers to review the cases of children who are in foster care due to dependency, neglect or abuse. Volunteers have the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of these children. The counties...
