Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, A Spot Shower/Storm Poss. |High: 89| S to NE-5 Our early taste of summer continues with near record temps expected Wednesday. If we can make it to 90 on Sunday, it'll be our first 90 degree day of the year and would also tie the record set in 2016. A stray shower/storm is possible mid-morning Wednesday. Pesky rain chances return this weekend with a couple isolated showers around Saturday, and on and off rain chances through most of Sunday.

