Mom is never far away for these NC Central track and field stars

It’s a family affair within the North Carolina Central track and field program.

Matthew Swepson throws the shot put and he arrived first. His younger sister, Victoria, is a distance runner and showed up a year later.

The siblings didn’t originally plan on going to school together. They were stars locally at Research Triangle High, where they each won a state title. They had options when it came to college. Early on, they didn’t want to follow in the footsteps of their two older siblings, who both attended Catawba College. Ultimately, they decided to stay close to home and attend N.C. Central.

This year, their mother, Fabrienne, joined them. She is now part of the Eagles’ coaching staff.

Fabrienne had her own track career, which started at N.C. State before she transferred to Fayetteville State. She naturally transitioned to coaching her children and served as an assistant coach when Matthew and Victoria were in high school.

What started as a mother attending a couple of her son’s practices to provide him with critiques led to an opportunity for Fabrienne when a spot opened up on the Eagles’ coaching staff.

“We were more supportive than surprised,” Victoria said. “I was just really happy for her.”

Success for siblings on the track

In a short time, Matthew, a sophomore, and Victoria, a freshman, have experienced much success at NCCU.

Victoria has three first-place finishes this season and eight top-five finishes. She won the silver medal in the mile at the MEAC track and field indoor championships.

Matthew won the bronze medal at the conference championships and is ranked No. 3 in the MEAC this spring in the shot put. He has six top-five finishes this season, including a first-place finish at the Seahawk Invitational in March.

Fabrienne has had a front-row seat to all of their successes this season.

“That is an amazing part,” Fabrienne said. “Matthew, when he got the school record for the shot put and I helped him get that, that was awesome. Then to see her get a PR (personal record), I really do appreciate those moments. I do not take them for granted and I feel very, very blessed to be in this position.”

The siblings are careful, though, making sure on the track they refer to Fabrienne as “Coach Swepson” just like everyone else.

“We keep that level of respect,” Victoria said.

Having a familiar face around

As Matthew put it, there are pros and cons to having mom on staff.

Since Fabrienne coached them in high school, he didn’t have to learn a lot of new things when she arrived at NCCU.

If the kids aren’t feeling what’s on the menu in the on-campus cafeteria that day, mom is right there to take them to lunch.

“I still have to keep a stocked fridge,” Fabrienne jokes. “I still have to keep a stocked cupboard. Essentially, they are out (of the house), but not out.”

When they need a listening ear, they can simply walk across campus to her office.

“College is stressful,” Matthew said. “Things happen and you’re ready to bawl your eyes out, and she’s right there. I don’t have to deal with it on my own. A lot of people have to find outside sources, like therapists or something like that on campus, but I don’t necessarily have to do that. I have somebody I’m comfortable with, right down the hall.”

Victoria added, “With her being on campus, we’ve just been utilizing her a little bit more.”

On the track, Matthew can tell he’s getting a little more attention from “coach.” Sometimes a little too much.

“I feel like, ‘Oh, you’re targeting me,’ ” he said drawing a laugh from his mom and sister. “You see this person doing this, but like, you’re coming at me really hard. But there are definitely benefits from her pushing hard.”

If Matthew or Victoria are doing something that needs to be addressed, Fabrienne can take off the coach hat and talk to them like their mother. Those hats are sometimes interchangeable on the track.

“Oftentimes the mom hat in a heartbeat when there is a crisis situation,” Fabrienne explained. “But oftentimes it blends. To my athletes, although I’m not their mom, I try to present myself as a mom-like figure.”

Remaining close

Even though they ultimately decided on the same school in their hometown, Victoria and Matthew figured there would be enough space between them on NCCU’s campus where they could each grow into their own.

They were wrong.

Over the summer when they were going over their housing information, Matthew realized his room number was 237. Victoria’s was 239 in the same dorm. They are neighbors.

“It has its perks,” Victoria said. “If he’s ever locked out of his room or if I’m ever locked out of the dorm, just call and say, ‘Hey, let me in.’ ”

It eases Fabrienne’s mind as well, knowing that even if they aren’t under her roof, they are close to each other.

“As mom and coach I try to push them to be a little bit more independent,” Fabrienne said. “It’s very easy to come to me, but let’s try to figure out some steps so you can do this on your own. They have that level of comfort knowing if I step out on the ledge mom is going to grab me before I fall. But I do have to step out so I can try to soar on my own.”