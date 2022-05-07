Child Abduction Emergency issued for Aransas, Bee, Calhoun, Duval, Goliad, Jim Wells, Kleberg by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 23:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Beckham; Greer; Harmon; Jackson; Kiowa; Tillman; Washita The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Washita County in western Oklahoma Jackson County in southwestern Oklahoma Western Kiowa County in southwestern Oklahoma Northwestern Tillman County in southwestern Oklahoma Harmon County in southwestern Oklahoma Greer County in southwestern Oklahoma Southern Beckham County in western Oklahoma Foard County in northern Texas Northwestern Wilbarger County in northern Texas Hardeman County in northern Texas * Until 1245 AM CDT. * At 1155 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Rocky to near Blair to 4 miles southeast of Eldorado to 10 miles west of Crowell, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Altus, Hobart, Mangum, Cordell, Quanah, Hollis, Crowell, Granite, Burns Flat, Erick, Sentinel, Blair, Chillicothe, Olustee, Dill City, Corn, Eldorado, Lone Wolf, Carter and Roosevelt. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

