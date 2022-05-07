ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aransas County, TX

Child Abduction Emergency issued for Aransas, Bee, Calhoun, Duval, Goliad, Jim Wells, Kleberg by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-06 20:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Aransas; Bee; Calhoun; Duval; Goliad; Jim Wells; Kleberg; La Salle; Live Oak; McMullen; Nueces; Refugio; San Patricio; Victoria; Webb THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lubbock by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 21:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lubbock FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT The Flood Advisory for Lubbock County will expire at Midnight CDT tonight. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Andrews, Bailey, Borden, Brewster, Briscoe, Castro, Childress by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 15:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Andrews; Bailey; Borden; Brewster; Briscoe; Castro; Childress; Cochran; Coke; Cottle; Crane; Crockett; Crosby; Dawson; Dickens; Ector; Fisher; Floyd; Gaines; Garza; Glasscock; Hale; Hall; Hockley; Howard; Irion; Kent; King; Lamb; Lubbock; Lynn; Martin; Midland; Mitchell; Motley; Nolan; Parmer; Pecos; Reagan; Schleicher; Scurry; Sterling; Stonewall; Sutton; Swisher; Terrell; Terry; Tom Green; Upton; Val Verde; Ward; Winkler; Yoakum SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 198 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANDREWS BAILEY BORDEN BREWSTER BRISCOE CASTRO CHILDRESS COCHRAN COKE COTTLE CRANE CROCKETT CROSBY DAWSON DICKENS ECTOR FISHER FLOYD GAINES GARZA GLASSCOCK HALE HALL HOCKLEY HOWARD IRION KENT KING LAMB LUBBOCK LYNN MARTIN MIDLAND MITCHELL MOTLEY NOLAN PARMER PECOS REAGAN SCHLEICHER SCURRY STERLING STONEWALL SUTTON SWISHER TERRELL TERRY TOM GREEN UPTON VAL VERDE WARD WINKLER YOAKUM
ANDREWS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beckham, Greer, Harmon, Jackson, Kiowa, Tillman, Washita by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 23:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Beckham; Greer; Harmon; Jackson; Kiowa; Tillman; Washita The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Washita County in western Oklahoma Jackson County in southwestern Oklahoma Western Kiowa County in southwestern Oklahoma Northwestern Tillman County in southwestern Oklahoma Harmon County in southwestern Oklahoma Greer County in southwestern Oklahoma Southern Beckham County in western Oklahoma Foard County in northern Texas Northwestern Wilbarger County in northern Texas Hardeman County in northern Texas * Until 1245 AM CDT. * At 1155 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Rocky to near Blair to 4 miles southeast of Eldorado to 10 miles west of Crowell, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Altus, Hobart, Mangum, Cordell, Quanah, Hollis, Crowell, Granite, Burns Flat, Erick, Sentinel, Blair, Chillicothe, Olustee, Dill City, Corn, Eldorado, Lone Wolf, Carter and Roosevelt. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BECKHAM COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Caddo, Comanche, Cotton, Grady, Jefferson, Stephens, Tillman by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Caddo; Comanche; Cotton; Grady; Jefferson; Stephens; Tillman Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Comanche, northwestern Jefferson, southwestern Grady, southeastern Caddo, western Stephens, Cotton, southeastern Tillman, northwestern Clay, Archer, Wichita, southeastern Wilbarger and eastern Baylor Counties through 200 AM CDT At 113 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a gust front extending from near Elgin to 5 miles southeast of Seymour. This was ahead of a broken line of thunderstorms. Movement was southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 45 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Wichita Falls, Lawton, Duncan, Burkburnett, Marlow, Walters, Archer City, Iowa Park, Electra, Elgin, Holliday, Geronimo, Rush Springs, Fletcher, Cyril, Grandfield, Temple, Sterling, Dean and Chattanooga. This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 0 and 68. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CADDO COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Beaver, Cimarron, Texas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Beaver; Cimarron; Texas A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Beaver, Texas, eastern Cimarron, Lipscomb, northern Hutchinson, Hansford, Sherman, northern Roberts, northern Hemphill, Ochiltree and northeastern Moore Counties through MIDNIGHT CDT At 1116 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong winds across the eastern two-thirds of the Oklahoma Panhandle, along with the north- central and northeast Texas Panhandle. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Guymon, Perryton, Spearman, Lipscomb, Stratford, Beaver, Hooker, Booker, Goodwell, Gruver, Tyrone, Forgan, Follett, Higgins, Optima, Darrouzett, Hardesty, Gate, Knowles and Wolf Creek Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
BEAVER COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Archer, Baylor, Clay, Wichita, Wilbarger by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Archer; Baylor; Clay; Wichita; Wilbarger Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Comanche, northwestern Jefferson, southwestern Grady, southeastern Caddo, western Stephens, Cotton, southeastern Tillman, northwestern Clay, Archer, Wichita, southeastern Wilbarger and eastern Baylor Counties through 200 AM CDT At 113 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a gust front extending from near Elgin to 5 miles southeast of Seymour. This was ahead of a broken line of thunderstorms. Movement was southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 45 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Wichita Falls, Lawton, Duncan, Burkburnett, Marlow, Walters, Archer City, Iowa Park, Electra, Elgin, Holliday, Geronimo, Rush Springs, Fletcher, Cyril, Grandfield, Temple, Sterling, Dean and Chattanooga. This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 0 and 68. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ARCHER COUNTY, TX

