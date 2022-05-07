Child Abduction Emergency issued for Bailey, Briscoe, Castro, Childress, Cochran, Cottle, Crosby by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 00:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: The Kansas Department of Health and Environment recommends that you take preventative measures during this blowing dust event...such as staying indoors or wearing protective breathing masks if outside. High dust concentrations can cause respiratory problems...decrease lung activity...aggravate asthma...and lead to potential heart-related problems...especially with children...elderly...or those with pre-existing respiratory conditions. People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Clark; Finney; Ford; Grant; Gray; Haskell; Hodgeman; Meade; Morton; Seward; Stanton; Stevens HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...South winds from dying storms in Oklahoma and Texas are producing outflow and downburst winds of 50-65 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Kansas. * WHEN...Until 5 AM CDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

CLARK COUNTY, KS ・ 2 HOURS AGO