Atascosa County, TX

Child Abduction Emergency issued for Atascosa, Bandera, Bastrop, Bexar, Blanco, Burnet, Caldwell by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-06 20:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Atascosa; Bandera; Bastrop; Bexar; Blanco; Burnet; Caldwell; Comal; DeWitt; Dimmit; Edwards; Fayette; Frio; Gillespie; Gonzales; Guadalupe; Hays; Karnes; Kendall; Kerr; Kinney; Lavaca; Lee; Llano; Maverick; Medina; Real; Travis; Uvalde;...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Andrews, Bailey, Borden, Brewster, Briscoe, Castro, Childress by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 15:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Andrews; Bailey; Borden; Brewster; Briscoe; Castro; Childress; Cochran; Coke; Cottle; Crane; Crockett; Crosby; Dawson; Dickens; Ector; Fisher; Floyd; Gaines; Garza; Glasscock; Hale; Hall; Hockley; Howard; Irion; Kent; King; Lamb; Lubbock; Lynn; Martin; Midland; Mitchell; Motley; Nolan; Parmer; Pecos; Reagan; Schleicher; Scurry; Sterling; Stonewall; Sutton; Swisher; Terrell; Terry; Tom Green; Upton; Val Verde; Ward; Winkler; Yoakum SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 198 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANDREWS BAILEY BORDEN BREWSTER BRISCOE CASTRO CHILDRESS COCHRAN COKE COTTLE CRANE CROCKETT CROSBY DAWSON DICKENS ECTOR FISHER FLOYD GAINES GARZA GLASSCOCK HALE HALL HOCKLEY HOWARD IRION KENT KING LAMB LUBBOCK LYNN MARTIN MIDLAND MITCHELL MOTLEY NOLAN PARMER PECOS REAGAN SCHLEICHER SCURRY STERLING STONEWALL SUTTON SWISHER TERRELL TERRY TOM GREEN UPTON VAL VERDE WARD WINKLER YOAKUM
ANDREWS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Archer, Baylor, Clay, Wichita, Wilbarger by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Archer; Baylor; Clay; Wichita; Wilbarger Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Comanche, northwestern Jefferson, southwestern Grady, southeastern Caddo, western Stephens, Cotton, southeastern Tillman, northwestern Clay, Archer, Wichita, southeastern Wilbarger and eastern Baylor Counties through 200 AM CDT At 113 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a gust front extending from near Elgin to 5 miles southeast of Seymour. This was ahead of a broken line of thunderstorms. Movement was southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 45 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Wichita Falls, Lawton, Duncan, Burkburnett, Marlow, Walters, Archer City, Iowa Park, Electra, Elgin, Holliday, Geronimo, Rush Springs, Fletcher, Cyril, Grandfield, Temple, Sterling, Dean and Chattanooga. This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 0 and 68. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ARCHER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Caddo, Comanche, Cotton, Grady, Jefferson, Stephens, Tillman by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Caddo; Comanche; Cotton; Grady; Jefferson; Stephens; Tillman Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Comanche, northwestern Jefferson, southwestern Grady, southeastern Caddo, western Stephens, Cotton, southeastern Tillman, northwestern Clay, Archer, Wichita, southeastern Wilbarger and eastern Baylor Counties through 200 AM CDT At 113 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a gust front extending from near Elgin to 5 miles southeast of Seymour. This was ahead of a broken line of thunderstorms. Movement was southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 45 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Wichita Falls, Lawton, Duncan, Burkburnett, Marlow, Walters, Archer City, Iowa Park, Electra, Elgin, Holliday, Geronimo, Rush Springs, Fletcher, Cyril, Grandfield, Temple, Sterling, Dean and Chattanooga. This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 0 and 68. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CADDO COUNTY, OK

