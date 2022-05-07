Child Abduction Emergency issued for Atascosa, Bandera, Bastrop, Bexar, Blanco, Burnet, Caldwell by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Archer; Baylor; Clay; Wichita; Wilbarger Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Comanche, northwestern Jefferson, southwestern Grady, southeastern Caddo, western Stephens, Cotton, southeastern Tillman, northwestern Clay, Archer, Wichita, southeastern Wilbarger and eastern Baylor Counties through 200 AM CDT At 113 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a gust front extending from near Elgin to 5 miles southeast of Seymour. This was ahead of a broken line of thunderstorms. Movement was southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 45 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Wichita Falls, Lawton, Duncan, Burkburnett, Marlow, Walters, Archer City, Iowa Park, Electra, Elgin, Holliday, Geronimo, Rush Springs, Fletcher, Cyril, Grandfield, Temple, Sterling, Dean and Chattanooga. This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 0 and 68. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

ARCHER COUNTY, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO