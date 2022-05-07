ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Armstrong County, TX

Child Abduction Emergency issued for Armstrong, Carson, Collingsworth, Dallam, Deaf Smith, Donley by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-06 20:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Armstrong; Carson; Collingsworth; Dallam; Deaf Smith; Donley; Gray; Hansford; Hartley; Hemphill; Hutchinson; Lipscomb; Moore; Ochiltree; Oldham; Potter; Randall; Roberts; Sherman; Wheeler The following message is transmitted at...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hansford, Hemphill, Hutchinson, Lipscomb, Moore, Ochiltree by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Hansford; Hemphill; Hutchinson; Lipscomb; Moore; Ochiltree; Roberts; Sherman A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Beaver, Texas, eastern Cimarron, Lipscomb, northern Hutchinson, Hansford, Sherman, northern Roberts, northern Hemphill, Ochiltree and northeastern Moore Counties through MIDNIGHT CDT At 1116 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong winds across the eastern two-thirds of the Oklahoma Panhandle, along with the north- central and northeast Texas Panhandle. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Guymon, Perryton, Spearman, Lipscomb, Stratford, Beaver, Hooker, Booker, Goodwell, Gruver, Tyrone, Forgan, Follett, Higgins, Optima, Darrouzett, Hardesty, Gate, Knowles and Wolf Creek Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
HANSFORD COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Beaver, Cimarron, Texas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Beaver; Cimarron; Texas A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Beaver, Texas, eastern Cimarron, Lipscomb, northern Hutchinson, Hansford, Sherman, northern Roberts, northern Hemphill, Ochiltree and northeastern Moore Counties through MIDNIGHT CDT At 1116 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong winds across the eastern two-thirds of the Oklahoma Panhandle, along with the north- central and northeast Texas Panhandle. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Guymon, Perryton, Spearman, Lipscomb, Stratford, Beaver, Hooker, Booker, Goodwell, Gruver, Tyrone, Forgan, Follett, Higgins, Optima, Darrouzett, Hardesty, Gate, Knowles and Wolf Creek Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
BEAVER COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Andrews, Bailey, Borden, Brewster, Briscoe, Castro, Childress by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 15:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Andrews; Bailey; Borden; Brewster; Briscoe; Castro; Childress; Cochran; Coke; Cottle; Crane; Crockett; Crosby; Dawson; Dickens; Ector; Fisher; Floyd; Gaines; Garza; Glasscock; Hale; Hall; Hockley; Howard; Irion; Kent; King; Lamb; Lubbock; Lynn; Martin; Midland; Mitchell; Motley; Nolan; Parmer; Pecos; Reagan; Schleicher; Scurry; Sterling; Stonewall; Sutton; Swisher; Terrell; Terry; Tom Green; Upton; Val Verde; Ward; Winkler; Yoakum SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 198 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANDREWS BAILEY BORDEN BREWSTER BRISCOE CASTRO CHILDRESS COCHRAN COKE COTTLE CRANE CROCKETT CROSBY DAWSON DICKENS ECTOR FISHER FLOYD GAINES GARZA GLASSCOCK HALE HALL HOCKLEY HOWARD IRION KENT KING LAMB LUBBOCK LYNN MARTIN MIDLAND MITCHELL MOTLEY NOLAN PARMER PECOS REAGAN SCHLEICHER SCURRY STERLING STONEWALL SUTTON SWISHER TERRELL TERRY TOM GREEN UPTON VAL VERDE WARD WINKLER YOAKUM
ANDREWS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Clark, Finney, Ford, Grant, Gray, Hamilton, Haskell, Kearny by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 13:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Clark; Finney; Ford; Grant; Gray; Hamilton; Haskell; Kearny; Meade; Morton; Seward; Stanton; Stevens Fire Danger Continues RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...062...063...074...075...076...077...078...084...085 086...087 AND 088 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ TO 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ MONDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...062...063...074...075...076...077...078 084...085...086...087 AND 088 The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a Red Flag Warning For wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ to 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ Monday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 061 Hamilton Fire Weather Zone 062 Kearny...Fire Weather Zone 063 Finney Fire Weather Zone 074 Stanton...Fire Weather Zone 075 Grant Fire Weather Zone 076 Haskell...Fire Weather Zone 077 Gray Fire Weather Zone 078 Ford...Fire Weather Zone 084 Morton Fire Weather Zone 085 Stevens...Fire Weather Zone 086 Seward Fire Weather Zone 087 Meade and Fire Weather Zone 088 Clark. * Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 7 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
CLARK COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Childress by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 20:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Childress THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN CHILDRESS AND COTTLE COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for the Panhandle of and northwestern Texas. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Lubbock Texas.
CHILDRESS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Childress, Cottle, Hall, King by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 23:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Childress; Cottle; Hall; King The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern King County in northwestern Texas Childress County in the Panhandle of Texas Cottle County in northwestern Texas Eastern Hall County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 1245 AM CDT. * At 1139 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles north of Paducah, moving north at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Childress, Memphis, Paducah, Cee Vee, Tell, Kirkland, Delwin, Chalk, Swearingen, Hackberry, and Estelline. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHILDRESS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clark, Finney, Ford, Gray, Haskell, Meade, Seward by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Clark; Finney; Ford; Gray; Haskell; Meade; Seward Strong outflow winds from thunderstorms in the Oklahoma Panhandle will impact portions of Ford, Seward, southwestern Finney, Meade, Gray, Haskell and Clark Counties through 1230 AM CDT At 1150 PM CDT, Strong outflow winds were occurring across the area producing gusts up to 50 to 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of . MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
CLARK COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Archer, Baylor, Clay, Wichita, Wilbarger by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Archer; Baylor; Clay; Wichita; Wilbarger Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Comanche, northwestern Jefferson, southwestern Grady, southeastern Caddo, western Stephens, Cotton, southeastern Tillman, northwestern Clay, Archer, Wichita, southeastern Wilbarger and eastern Baylor Counties through 200 AM CDT At 113 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a gust front extending from near Elgin to 5 miles southeast of Seymour. This was ahead of a broken line of thunderstorms. Movement was southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 45 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Wichita Falls, Lawton, Duncan, Burkburnett, Marlow, Walters, Archer City, Iowa Park, Electra, Elgin, Holliday, Geronimo, Rush Springs, Fletcher, Cyril, Grandfield, Temple, Sterling, Dean and Chattanooga. This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 0 and 68. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ARCHER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Greer, Harmon, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 23:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Greer; Harmon; Jackson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN JACKSON...HARMON...GREER...CENTRAL FOARD AND HARDEMAN COUNTIES At 1144 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles west of Mangum to 7 miles northwest of Eldorado to 11 miles northwest of Margaret, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Mangum, Quanah, Hollis, Crowell, Chillicothe, Eldorado, Willow, Gould, Thalia, Vinson, Duke, Margaret, Goodlett, Medicine Mound, Madge, Brinkman, McQueen, Lazare, Copper Breaks State Park and McKnight. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GREER COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 22:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-10 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range; South Central Elko County; Southwest Elko County Light snow showers will continue over portions of Elko county An area of light snow showers have developed over southern Elko county. At 1000 PM, the area of snow showers are affecting Interstate 80 from Carlin east to Wells, including Ryndon and Deeth, as well as portions of Spring Creek and Lamoille. Nevada Department of Transportation webcams are showing light snow showers over these areas with little accumulation seen on roadways. If traveling across southern Elko county through the next hour, please use caution as a sudden drop in visibility to two miles may be possible, along with light accumulations on roadways. The light snow may produce slick spots - please use caution. The snow showers are expected through 11PM this evening. Visit www.weather.gov/elko for the latest weather information.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Grant, Hamilton, Kearny, Morton, Stanton, Stevens by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Grant; Hamilton; Kearny; Morton; Stanton; Stevens High Fire Danger Thursday FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...062...074...075...084 AND 085 * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 061 Hamilton Fire Weather Zone 062 Kearny...Fire Weather Zone 074 Stanton Fire Weather Zone 075 Grant...Fire Weather Zone 084 Morton and Fire Weather Zone 085 Stevens. * Winds...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 4 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
GRANT COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lubbock by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 21:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lubbock FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT The Flood Advisory for portions of Crosby and Lubbock Counties will expire at Midnight CDT tonight. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX

