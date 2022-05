Kansas State University in Manhattan plus Manhattan High School and Manhattan Area Technical College will hold commencement ceremonies this week. At K-State the graduate school ceremony on Friday at 1 p.m. will include U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Michelle M.T. Letcher as the keynote speaker. The speaker for the College of Veterinary Medicine will be Michael Dryden, who is retiring after a 45-year career at KSU.

