USD 383 Child Nutrition unveils summer meal plan

 4 days ago
Free summer meals will be available to all children ages 1 – 18 from June 6th -July 22nd, according to a social media announcement by the USD 383...

Little Apple Post

Free summer meals available at Manhattan schools

Free summer meals will be available to all children ages 1 to 18 from June 6 to July 22. Meals will be available Monday through Friday. Breakfast will be served from 8 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Children must be present to receive a meal. Meals will be served inside the building.
MANHATTAN, KS
Little Apple Post

KDHE: Free COVID-19 testing supplies for summer camps

TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) announced Monday the continuation of the free COVID-19 testing program for summer camps for the 2022 season. COVID-19 testing is a key strategy that summer camps can utilize to identify early cases and prevent transmission in the camp setting.
KANSAS STATE
Little Apple Post

$143M school bond passes in Hays USD 489

The $143.5 million bond Tuesday with 3,299 voters voting for the bond and 2,773 voting against it. A question that would help pay for the bond with a half-cent city of Hays sales tax also passed with 3,025 voters voting for the question and 2,036 voters voting agianst it. The...
HAYS, KS
JC Post

Superintendent addresses the positives with the H.D. Karns Building

USD 475 has been looking at creation of a grades 6-12 alternative program at the H.D. Karns Building. Students with behavior and discipline challenges at both Junction City High School and Junction City Middle School could be sent there. There was conversation at the recent Board of Education meeting and there was approval from the Board to beef up the staff with an assistant principal and four more core teachers.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
WIBW

Ag Hall holds annual plant sale

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Ag Hall kicked off its 2022 Shawnee County extension master gardener plant sale on Saturday, May 7th. The event allows the community to stock up on favorite vegetables, perennials, annuals, and herbs!. All plants are raised by Shawnee County extension master gardeners and they’re proven to...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Flint Hills Festival highlights the history of the Flint Hills

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Community members gathered at Blue Earth Plaza to learn more about the history of the Flint Hills. Vendors had hands on activities, including learning demonstrations, arts and crafts and educational booths to learn more about the Flint Hills. Musical groups performed a variety of musical genres...
Great Bend Post

Hoisington proposing daycare homes for up to 84 children

In Hoisington, there are five buildings in the northern part of town on Vine Street that used to house 30 apartment units. The City of Hoisington acquired the vacant buildings this past January for $200,000 and considered demolishing the structures to create housing lots. The city then determined to leave one building for a child daycare facility.
HOISINGTON, KS
Little Apple Post

College of Education honors eight undergraduate students for excellence

MANHATTAN — Eight May 2022 graduating seniors from Kansas State University's College of Education are receiving awards from the college for excellence, potential or promise. The awards include the Outstanding Undergraduate Student Awards for excellence in leadership and scholarship. The Outstanding Future Teacher Award is presented to one new elementary education graduate and one new secondary education graduate for their potential as future teachers.
MANHATTAN, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend church sold; will remain a church

The congregation at St. Johns Episcopal Church is relieved their building has been sold and are especially pleased it will remain a church, said Teresa Lahar, priest. David Crawford, Great Bend, recently purchased the structure at 17th & Adams and is leasing it to Cross Winds of Kansas (CWOK) Bikers Church. It also is home to other groups. (See adjacent story).
GREAT BEND, KS
