ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dayton, NY

South Dayton Man Accused of Interfering with Domestic Incident Investigation

chautauquatoday.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA South Dayton man is facing charges after he allegedly interfered with an investigation...

chautauquatoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
WYTV.com

Austintown shooting investigated as homicide

WEATHERSFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — Police and EMS personnel were at the Waffle House on Salt Springs Road after a shooting victim showed up there Sunday morning. It is unclear how he got there, however, Youngstown police joined McDonald and Weathersfield police at the scene. Several children and family members...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dayton, NY
City
South Dayton, NY
NewsChannel 36

Chemung County Man Indicted for Threatening Woman with a Gun

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - A Chemung County man is accused of beating a woman, holding a gun to her face, and preventing her from calling 911, according to the District Attorney's office. Travis Strange was indicted by a county grand jury on April 25th. The indictment says that Strange allegedly...
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
WETM 18 News

83-year-old woman arrested for Waverly bank robbery

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – A Waverly woman has been arrested for allegedly robbing the village’s Chemung Canal Trust Company location Friday afternoon. Edna Jane Hallett, 83, was arrested after Waverly Police responded to the bank around 10:38 a.m. when the bank alarm was reported at the Chemung Street location. Police determined Hallett had just left […]
WAVERLY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime
WETM 18 News

Pa. State Trooper arrested for drug possession

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) arrested a state trooper on charges related to the possession of illegal controlled substances. Upon executing the warrant, the inspector and another trooper discovered 30 Oxymetholone pills and two vials of Trenbolone acetate. Both of these substances are steroids and Schedule III controlled substances. According to […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WETM 18 News

Towanda man dies in prison after inmate fight, ruled a homicide

TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – A Towanda man has died while incarcerated in prison after a fight with another inmate, Pennsylvania State Police announced. Joel Vanderpool, 39, was found unresponsive in his cell in SCI Camp Hill on May 4, 2022 by prison staff just before 3:00 a.m. According to PSP, emergency personnel responded and attempted […]
TOWANDA, PA
WETM 18 News

Early morning shooting sparks investigation in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An early morning shooting in Elmira left one individual shot, leading police into an investigation in an attempt to find the suspect. According to Police, there were reports of shots fired early Sunday morning, resulting in a response around 2:36 a.m. from officers. Police arrived at West Hudson Street and discovered […]
ELMIRA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy