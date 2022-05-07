ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Ole Miss outlasts MU as Tigers' road struggles continue

By Tanner Ludwig
The Exponent
The Exponent
 3 days ago

Missouri baseball kept fighting back, but Ole Miss had an answer every time in its 7-5 win. The Rebels were led by Kemp Alderman, who went 4-for-4 with a home run and three RBI.

On Friday in Oxford, Mississippi, the Tigers (25-18, 7-15 SEC) jumped out to a lead, scoring two runs in the first inning. But Ole Miss (25-19, 8-14) responded instantly, taking the lead and scoring three runs in the bottom of the first. A fielding error allowed two unearned runs to score in the inning.

The Rebels struck again in the third inning, when Alderman singled through the infield to extend Ole Miss' lead to two. Missouri tried to respond throughout the night, managing to get runners on base consistently, but was unable to score most of them. The Tigers stranded 12 runners, leaving plenty of opportunities on the basepaths, and it came back to bite them.

Not only did it strand more runners — Missouri actually outhit Ole Miss 12-7 — but it got only one extra-base hit, a two-run homer by Luke Mann. Meanwhile, the Rebels had three, including two homers.

Missouri used some of its best bullpen arms in this game, trying to start this important series with a win. The problem is since the Tigers were unable to get the win, they now are at a huge disadvantage going into the final two games. The Tigers will need to rely more heavily on an offense that didn't perform to its potential Friday.

Every time Missouri scored a run, Ole Miss countered by scoring runs of its own. The Tigers were never able to capture momentum, and ultimately it cost them the game.

Coming down the stretch of SEC play, every game matters. After Kentucky upset No. 1 Tennessee, Missouri sits last in the SEC and two spots away from the SEC Tournament. With only two more series after this one, the Tigers can't afford to drop the last two games against the Rebels. If they want to get into the tournament, they have to buck some concerning trends.

After Friday, Missouri has lost the first game of every SEC series it's played and has lost all 10 SEC road games.

Comments / 0

Related
The Exponent

Missouri swept by Ole Miss with Sunday blowout

Missouri baseball lost 10-2 to Ole Miss on Sunday, finishing off a series sweep as the Tigers played poorly all weekend. Rebels fielder Kevin Graham gave his mom not one but two Mother's Day gifts, hitting two home runs in the rout of Missouri. He finished the day 5-5 with three RBI.
OXFORD, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
State
Tennessee State
State
Missouri State
Oxford, MS
College Sports
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
Oxford, MS
Sports
City
Oxford, MS
Local
Mississippi College Sports
The Exponent

Missouri football lands four-star quarterback Johnson

Four-star quarterback Gabarri Johnson announced his verbal commitment to Missouri on Sunday. The Class of 2023 recruit visited Missouri last weekend before announcing his commitment on Twitter. Johnson ranks No. 14 of quarterbacks in his class and fifth in the state of Washington, according to 247Sports. Recruited by coach Bush...
COLUMBIA, MO
The Exponent

The push for NIL reform picks up steam

Mississippi Republican U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, not for the first time, called for federal intervention in the world of compensation for college athletes last week. We’ve come to know this as NIL, the acronym for “Name, Image and Likeness.”. Wicker told Sports Illustrated that the NCAA’s debut act...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Baseball#Tigers#Rebels#Sec#Ole Miss#Sco
The Exponent

MU men's golfer Lundin wins U.S. Open Local Qualifying event in Iowa

Missouri men's golf standout Jack Lundin is one step away from competing in his national open. Lundin's 3-under-par round of 69 tied the best score of the day at a U.S. Open Local Qualifying event on Monday at Blue Top Ridge Golf Club in Davenport, Iowa, sending him to the final stage of qualifying for golf's third major of the season — the U.S. Open.
DAVENPORT, IA
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
690K+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy