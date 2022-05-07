ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Brewers' Josh Hader: Notches 11th save

 3 days ago

Hader struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Friday to record his 11th save of...

Padres' Mike Clevinger: Whiffs six in no-decision

Clevinger didn't factor into the decision during Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Cubs, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks with six strikeouts in 4.1 innings. Clevinger put multiple runners on base in every inning except the fourth, with the big bow coming on an Alfonso...
SAN DIEGO, CA
White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Blows save after grand slam

Hendriks allowed two runs on two hits in Monday's loss to the Guardians. He recorded one out and was charged with a blown save. The White Sox entered the ninth inning with an 8-2 lead but Hendriks was called in after Tanner Banks struggled. The veteran righty proceeded to serve up a grand slam to Josh Naylor to send the game to extra innings. His ERA jumped to 4.61 through 13.2 innings after blowing a save for the first time since his season debut.
CHICAGO, IL
Orioles' Jorge Lopez: Goes on bereavement leave

The Orioles placed Lopez on the bereavement list Tuesday. Per MLB rules, players placed on the bereavement list aren't eligible to be activated for at least three days and can stay on the list for a maximum of seven days, so at the very least, Lopez won't be available for the Orioles' three-game series with the Cardinals that begins Tuesday. While Lopez is sidelined, Dillon Tate is the most likely candidate to handle closing duties for the Orioles; he's recorded the only Baltimore save this season that that hasn't gone to Lopez, who has recorded four.
BALTIMORE, MD
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Three hits in win

Bogaerts went 3-for-5 with a run scored in Tuesday's victory against the Braves. Bogaerts notched a single in each of the third and fifth innings before adding another one in the top of the ninth and coming around to score. The shortstop has now secured multiple hits three times in his last six contests, batting .346 with three runs and a solo home run over that stretch. Bogaerts has been superb this season, producing a .354/.402/.478 slash line with 10 extra-base hits, 10 RBI, 18 runs and a stolen base across 113 at-bats in 29 games.
BOSTON, MA
What a weekend for underdogs, plus are the NBA's top seeds in trouble?

Happy Monday, everyone! Hope you had a great weekend. This is the article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM morning newsletter. To sign up and get this in your inbox, fill out the information below. Good morning to everyone but especially to... THE DALLAS MAVERICKS AND THE PHILADELPHIA 76ERS.
NBA
Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Remains out of lineup

Lowrie (back) isn't starting Monday against the Tigers. Lowrie was scratched from Sunday's lineup due to lower-back tightness, although he was reportedly available off the bench. He'll likely be available in a depth capacity once again Monday, and he should be considered day-to-day for now.
OAKLAND, CA
Angels' Griffin Canning: Suffers setback

Canning (back) experienced soreness after tossing a simulated game Monday and will scale back his throwing for a few days, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports. Canning's sim game Monday was only two innings, but the right-hander felt "more soreness than expected" afterward and will now take a step back from his throwing progression. It's not clear if this will affect his timeline for returning to the big club since he's not eligible to return until early June. It's at least encouraging that the Angels hope Canning can play catch Wednesday, per Sam Blum of The Athletic.
ANAHEIM, CA
Rays' Manuel Margot: Shaken up after stolen bag

Margot left Monday's game against the Angels after sliding awkwardly into second base, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Margot appeared to stumble as he slid headfirst into second base, and while he did successfully steal the bag, he would have to leave the game after a conversation with the team trainer. He'll be considered day-to-day until the nature of the injury is disclosed.
TAMPA, FL
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Ready to pitch two innings

Strasburg (neck) is scheduled to pitch a two-inning simulated game this week at the Nationals' spring training facility in Florida, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports. Manager Dave Martinez said Sunday that he wants Strasburg to build up his pitch count a bit more before beginning a minor-league rehab assignment, so the 33-year-old seems likely to remain in Florida for at least another week. The Nationals have been bringing Strasburg along slowly as he works his way back from thoracic outlet syndrome surgery, which cut short his 2021 season. Since he'll presumably require multiple rehab starts before returning from the 10-day injured list, Strasburg appears unlikely to make his 2022 Nationals debut until June.
WASHINGTON, DC
Rockies' Randal Grichuk: Head to bench Tuesday

Grichuk is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Giants, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports. Grichuk is 0-for-12 with eight strikeouts over his past three games and will receive Tuesday off to reset. Yonathan Daza will start in left field in his place and bat fifth.
DENVER, CO
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Remains sidelined

Crawford (back) remains on the bench Monday against the Phillies. Crawford left Saturday's game against the Rays with back spasms and didn't take part in Sunday's series finale. He'll miss the chance to face his former team Monday, but there's been no indication that he's anything other than day-to-day. Dylan Moore will make another start at shortstop.
SEATTLE, WA
Rays' Vidal Brujan: Recalled and starting in right

Brujan was recalled by the Rays on Tuesday and will bat eighth and play right field against the Angels, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Brujan has spent the bulk of this season with Triple-A Durham, spending just two days on the big-league roster. He's gone 0-for-3 at the major-league level but has hit .300/.400/.467 with six steals and as many walks as strikeouts in 16 Triple-A games. He can play all around the diamond and could fill in at multiple spots if he's allowed to stick around, but for now he'll cover for Manuel Margot in the outfield, who's day-to-day with hamstring discomfort. Calvin Faucher was optioned to clear space on the roster.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Padres' Matt Beaty: Exits with shoulder injury

Beaty left Saturday's loss to the Marlins after appearing to injure his shoulder while diving for a ball in the second inning, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. Beaty got the start in right field but had to give way to Jose Azocar after landing awkwardly on the attempted catch in the second frame. Manager Bob Melvin didn't sound optimistic about Beaty's prognosis after the game, stating, "They're working on him right now, but it was obviously enough to where he had to come out of the game, so that's not a great sign." San Diego is already without primary right fielder Wil Myers, who is on the 10-day injured list with a thumb injury, so losing Beaty for any amount of time would further thin the team's outfield depth. Options in right field behind Myers and Beaty include Azocar, Trayce Thompson and CJ Abrams.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Rays' Isaac Paredes: Sent back to minors

The Rays optioned Paredes to Triple-A Durham on Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Paredes will lose his spot on the 26-man active roster after the Rays reinstated Ji-Man Choi (elbow) from the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. During his week-long stay with Tampa Bay, Paredes appeared in six games and went 5-for-19 with a double, two runs and two RBI.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Not available to start Tuesday

Wainwright (illness) won't return from the COVID-19 injured list to start Tuesday's game against the Orioles, and Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said it's "unlikely" the right-hander is activated before the end of the team's homestand Sunday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. According to Jeff Jones of...
BALTIMORE, MD
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Progresses to light contact

According to head coach Mike Budenholzer, Middleton (knee) has been able to take part in some shooting, dribbling and "very light contact," Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports. The Bucks have been quiet about Middleton's progress of late, mostly stating that he's been doing a little bit more each day. A...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Colts' Dennis Kelly: Signs with Indianapolis

The Colts signed Kelly on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Kelly started four games for the Packers in 2021, including Green Bay's playoff loss to the 49ers. The veteran figures to provide valuable depth along the Colts' dominant offensive line during the 2022 campaign.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Padres' Luke Voit: Returns from injured list

Voit (biceps) was activated off the 10-day injured list Tuesday. The 31-year-old landed on the shelf April 23 with a biceps tendon injury and will rejoin the big-league roster after a five-game rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso. Voit went 0-for-18 with 12 strikeouts during the rehab stint, which isn't a great sign given his .143/.315/.167 slash line and 31.5 percent strikeout rate prior to the injury. The veteran slugger may need to get on track quickly in order to maintain a regular spot in San Diego's lineup.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Cubs' Frank Schwindel: Set to rejoin big club

The Cubs will recall Schwindel from Triple-A Iowa ahead of Monday's game in San Diego, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. Chicago optioned Schwindel to Triple-A just one day ago, so in order for him to be eligible to rejoin the big club, the Cubs will have to place another player on the injured list. Before being demoted, Schwindel had handled an everyday role for the Cubs at either first base or designated hitter, hitting .209 with five extra-base hits in 96 plate appearances. Because of his earlier struggles, Schwindel may have to settle for a part-time role during his upcoming stint with the big club unless the Cubs place another everyday position player on the IL.
CHICAGO, IL

