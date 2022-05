RALEIGH — East Bladen was handed a lengthy bus trip to open the state’s Class 2A baseball playoffs on Tuesday. Seeding and brackets were finalized by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association, and the Eagles drew the short straw — seeded No. 31 in the East Region with a trip to Camden to face the No. 2-seeded Camden County Bruins.

CAMDEN COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO