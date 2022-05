Heading into Game 5 against the Phoenix Suns in a 2-2 series, the Dallas Mavericks knew they'd have to bring their best effort yet in order to steal a game on the road. Despite getting off to near-perfect start in the first quarter, the wheels started to fall off the wagon for the Mavs towards the end of the first half, and they never recovered as the Suns went on to capture a 110-80 win and a 3-2 series lead. Dallas will face elimination at home on Thursday in Game 6.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 4 HOURS AGO