Beach Hazards Statement issued for Los Angeles County Beaches, Malibu Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. If on or near Lame Amistad, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Val Verde Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Val Verde County through 1230 AM CDT At 1157 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Amistad Acres to near Long Point to 7 miles northeast of Lake View. Movement was north at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Comstock, Lake View, Amistad Village, Black Brush Point, Amistad Acres, Seminole Canyon State Park, Box Canyon, Diablo East, Long Point, Governors Landing, Devils Shores, Pafford Crossing, Pecos River Boat Ramp, 277 South Boat Ramp, San Pedro Canyon, 277 North Campground, Rough Canyon Recreation Area, Spur 406 Campground, Rock Quarry Campground and Salem Point. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

VAL VERDE COUNTY, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO