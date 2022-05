URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT. * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3. inches, except 3 to 5 inches over the mountains. * WHERE...In Oregon, Malheur County zone north of Rome. In. Idaho, Owyhee Mountains zone. * WHEN...Until noon...

