Forecast: Storms move south

WHAT'S NEW - Gusty winds continue, more clouds than sunshine going into the weekend. WHAT'S NEXT - Low pressure near North Carolina moves up the coast bringing scattered showers over the weekend. News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Rich Hoffman says clouds take over into the weekend with wet weather...
Mostly sunny and drier today. Highs will reach the mid 80s along the coast and the upper 80s and low 90s farther east. Rain is not expected through the day as drier air comes in from the north. Expect comfy temps in the 60s on Monday morning.
A beautiful day ahead. Temperatures cool and comfortable in the morning. We'll see lots of sunshine throughout the day pushing our temperatures into the upper 80s this afternoon. Humidity will remain low.
