Show-Me Cash Crop: Missouri Weed Sales Rack Up MILLIONS

Click here to read the full article. The Federal Trade Commission has cracked down on some retailers for falsely advertising some products. Walmart and Kohl’s have agreed to pay $2.5 million and $3 million in civil penalties, respectively, in light of allegations that the retailers misled consumers by falsely marketing some products as bamboo. The FTC filed a suit in April against the two retailers in the District of Columbia, claiming that Kohl’s and Walmart “falsely” marketed dozens of rayon textile products as bamboo.” The FTC, which aims to protect and inform consumers, also alleged that both companies made “deceptive environmental claims”...

