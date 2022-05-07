ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Show-Me Cash Crop: Missouri Weed Sales Rack Up MILLIONS

tonyskansascity.com
 4 days ago

We can debate the future of Western Civilization. But it's much more fun to count other people's money . . . Accordingly, in the last days before decriminalization . . . Take a peek the...

www.tonyskansascity.com

Comments / 22

Springfield Native
3d ago

And where are the records that the profits are going to vets?!!! There aren’t any government is just pocketing it “Legalize it now!”

Reply(7)
9
David Gibson
3d ago

who in their right mind would pay dispensary prices ....same stuff is everywhere at half the price or less!!!!

Reply(2)
8
Jamie Kelly
3d ago

Imagine if they totally legalized it how much money our state would make! FREE THE WEED!

Reply(1)
6
