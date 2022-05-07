ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

KANSAS PROGRESSIVES PROCLAIM: HILLARY WAS RIGHT!!!

tonyskansascity.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecently, we notice Guv Kelly earning a surprising string of victories because she was willing to cross the aisle and seek compromise with the GOP super majority. Apparently, nobody else paid attention to her tactics . . . Because our 2nd favorite prog...

www.tonyskansascity.com

Comments / 30

Roger
3d ago

New York-born Laura Kelly has been a disaster for Kansans. She waited until an election year to grovel at the feet of moderate voters and give taxpayers some of their money back. Her overzealous lockdowns and mask mandates hurt small Kansas businesses the most. She went after churches harder than strip clubs for COVID violations. Her snail-like reaction time to the crash of the Kansas Unemployment System during COVID was horrific. She vetoed a bill that would have prevented biological males from competing against biological females. She obviously doesn't care about the athletic dreams of biological females in Kansas. She needs to go back to New York City and be with her fellow deranged Demwitocraps again.

Reply(7)
38
Tina Montgomery
3d ago

well if you want to progress into Communism that's will destroy everyone but the wealthy. then go to China and live in. America is a REPUBLIC WHICH MAKES IT FAIR FOR EVERYONE TO GOOD AFTER THE AMERICAN DREAM OF SUCCESSFUL LIVING. THERE IS NO LAW, NO RESTRICTION THAT DEMOCRATS HAVE EVER DONE THAT HAS HELPED. ALL DEMOCRATS HAVE DONE IS make the poor homeless and the middle-class poor. They want our tax money so they can split it amongst themselves. because nothing EVER GETS DONE OR ACCOMPLISHED WHEN THEY CLAIM they need more money for infrastructure, we end up will unfinished roads and streets and half of what they promised. This coup Clinton is taking about is Democrats taking over America to turn us into Venezuala. They want to turn America into a complete Democracy which is EVIL AND THEN destroy democracy by making our votes not count. As far as Kelly. lame duck Kelly because thank the Lord we have more Republicans to stop her wickedness.GET OFF OUR OUR KANSAS PLATFORMS KILLERY

Reply
23
Guest
3d ago

We don't need kelly and we sure don't want clinton to step foot in our state!

Reply
34
