Cherokee County Arrest Files For Saturday May 7th, 2022

The Piedmont Police Department weekly activity report from May 1st thru 8th, 2022 is below. The City of Piedmont Police Department lists their activity for the public to view. Within this report are some abbreviations that may not be known to everyone. F.T.A – Failure to Appear, someone did not go to a court date and a judge has issued a warrant for their arrest. F.T.P. – Failure to Pay, someone has been required to pay court fees, victim reimbursement, fines, or a number of other mandatory fees but has not complied and a judge has issued a warrant.

PIEDMONT, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO