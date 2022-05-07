Hungry? Here are the best places to get lamb chops in Dallas

DALLAS (KDAF) — The weekend is here and it’s time to make some dinner plans, but hmmm what to eat, what to eat? Maybe put lamb on the menu?

Now, why would we suggest lamb on Saturday, May 7? Well, it’s National Roast Leg of Lamb Day of course!

While a whole roasted lamb leg might be a little hard to find around town, we know for a fact, that lamb chops will be very available. So, we checked out Yelp’s list of the best places to grab some lamb chops in Dallas!

Kitchen + Kocktails, located in Downtown

Kenny’s Wood Fired Grill

Fogo de Chao Steakhouse, located in Uptown

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille – Park District, located in Uptown

12 Cuts Brazillian Steakhouse, located in North Dallas

Catbird, located in Downtown

Yardbird Table & Bar, located in Uptown

Haywire, located in Uptown

Medina Oven & Bar, located in Victory Park

Roots Southern Table, located in Farmer’s Branch

