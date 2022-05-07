Hungry? Here are the best places to get lamb chops in Dallas
DALLAS (KDAF) — The weekend is here and it’s time to make some dinner plans, but hmmm what to eat, what to eat? Maybe put lamb on the menu?
Now, why would we suggest lamb on Saturday, May 7? Well, it’s National Roast Leg of Lamb Day of course!
While a whole roasted lamb leg might be a little hard to find around town, we know for a fact, that lamb chops will be very available. So, we checked out Yelp’s list of the best places to grab some lamb chops in Dallas!
- Kitchen + Kocktails, located in Downtown
- Kenny’s Wood Fired Grill
- Fogo de Chao Steakhouse, located in Uptown
- Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille – Park District, located in Uptown
- 12 Cuts Brazillian Steakhouse, located in North Dallas
- Catbird, located in Downtown
- Yardbird Table & Bar, located in Uptown
- Haywire, located in Uptown
- Medina Oven & Bar, located in Victory Park
- Roots Southern Table, located in Farmer’s Branch
