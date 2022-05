NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police said a confrontation at a food truck outside a market on Benton Avenue near the fairground ended in a fatal shooting. MNPD said Bryan Covington, 24, was cooking in the food truck when he said three armed men approached, demanding money that Covington owed one of them. Covington told them that he and a friend gave the men the cash they had, but it wasn’t enough.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO