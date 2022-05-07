ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Updates: Kentucky Derby 148

By Spectrum News Staff
spectrumlocalnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. — Welcome to the first Saturday in May, where in Kentucky it means only one thing—it’s Derby Day. Racing begins at...

spectrumlocalnews.com

Comments / 2

wmar2news

Rich Strike trainer addresses post-race biting incident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Churchill Downs outrider is facing some criticism for what happened after Rich Strike crossed the finish line at the 148th Kentucky Derby. Video from moments after the race shows Derby winner Rich Strike biting outrider Greg Blasi and his pony multiple times. Blasi physically responds in an attempt to control Rich Strike.
WKYT 27

Team of Black female horse owners celebrate first win

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On Oaks Day, we celebrate the ladies, and the African American female members of a syndicate are taking the time to celebrate their accomplishments. The group of five women are making history and leading the way for more minority ownership. One specific horse is owned by...
LEXINGTON, KY
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Sports
Wave 3

Winner of Rodes for Him and for Her Derby Contest revealed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Viewers got another chance to decide what Shannon Cogan and John Boel wore for the first Saturday in May as part of WAVE’s annual Derby Dress Contest, sponsored by Rodes for Him and for Her. After hundreds of votes were counted, the winning outfit was...
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Spun

Look: Kentucky Basketball Lands Mother's Day Commitment

Recruiting never sleeps, even on a special day like Mother's Day. John Calipari got another recruit to commit to Kentucky as the program has added to its 2022 class. Adou Thiero, a combo guard from Pennsylvania, announced his commitment to the program via his Twitter account. Thiero is a three-star...
LEXINGTON, KY
Mashed

Bobby Flay And Christina Pérez Have Been Eating Their Way Through Louisville

The Kentucky Derby, which has been held at the Churchill Downs racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky, since 1875, is by far America's favorite horse race (via Kentucky Derby). Thoroughbred horses (20 of them), speed down a 1.75-mile track for a $2 million dollar purse, as well-heeled, incredibly well-dressed onlookers bet, cheer, and down mint juleps like they're going out of style. (Which, ostensibly, they have.) But it's not just the horses that people have their eye on during Derby day, it's the attendees ... and this year, People magazine was watching as celebrity chef Bobby Flay and his newly unveiled partner, Christina Pérez, bopped around Louisville before the big day.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Restaurant Review

Top 3 Most Popular German Restaurants in Louisville, Kentucky

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Common Haus Hall is a brand new Bavarian beer-hall style restaurant with a menu that focuses on comfort and creativity in it’s food. The menu features classics as well as street food, including popular menu items like their pretzel with beer cheese and mustard, frankfurter, jager schnitzel platter, German potato salad, and a large selection of beer. They have a large establishment with three floors. The first floor presents a calm and charming dining experience. The second is a biergarten with indoor and outdoor seating, a full bar with 18 drafts, and a full menu with counter service. You can rent out the third floor for private events, and it has a sky deck that looks over the Louisville skyline. The service is friendly and attentive.
LOUISVILLE, KY

