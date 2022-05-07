ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Care home resident surprised with crocodile visit after telling staff it’s her wish

By Sophie Thompson
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46piNK_0fW329xl00

A care home resident has been surprised with a visit from a crocodile after telling staff it was her greatest wish.

85-year-old Pauline Wooliams from Oxfordshire got to hold the reptile, as well as a host of other exotic animals including a snake.

Despite their scary nature, Wooliams didn’t seem phased at all, and in fact, looked happy to finally have had her wish come true.

“I enjoyed the day very much,” she said. “It brought back many memories from when my children were younger, as they had reptiles."

