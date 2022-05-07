ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany County, NY

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Albany, Eastern Rensselaer, Eastern Schenectady by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-08 05:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Albany; Eastern Rensselaer; Eastern Schenectady; Hamilton; Montgomery; Northern Fulton;...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Kinney, Val Verde by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 00:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Kinney; Val Verde THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WESTERN KINNEY AND SOUTHEASTERN VAL VERDE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1245 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms in northwest Kinney County. A Flood Advisory remains in effect for portions of the area until 330 AM CDT.
KINNEY COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hansford, Hemphill, Hutchinson, Lipscomb, Moore, Ochiltree by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Hansford; Hemphill; Hutchinson; Lipscomb; Moore; Ochiltree; Roberts; Sherman A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Beaver, Texas, eastern Cimarron, Lipscomb, northern Hutchinson, Hansford, Sherman, northern Roberts, northern Hemphill, Ochiltree and northeastern Moore Counties through MIDNIGHT CDT At 1116 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong winds across the eastern two-thirds of the Oklahoma Panhandle, along with the north- central and northeast Texas Panhandle. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Guymon, Perryton, Spearman, Lipscomb, Stratford, Beaver, Hooker, Booker, Goodwell, Gruver, Tyrone, Forgan, Follett, Higgins, Optima, Darrouzett, Hardesty, Gate, Knowles and Wolf Creek Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
HANSFORD COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Eastern Rensselaer by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 01:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Eastern Rensselaer FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 degrees will result in areas frost formation. * WHERE...In Vermont, Windham and Bennington Counties. In New York, Eastern Rensselaer County. In Massachusetts, Berkshire County. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Northern Berkshire, Southern Berkshire by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 01:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Northern Berkshire; Southern Berkshire FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 degrees will result in areas frost formation. * WHERE...In Vermont, Windham and Bennington Counties. In New York, Eastern Rensselaer County. In Massachusetts, Berkshire County. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Camden, Coastal Glynn by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Camden; Coastal Glynn HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected and rough surf of 4 to 6 feet. * WHERE...Southeast Georgia Beaches. * WHEN...Through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Crosby by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 23:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Crosby FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT The Flood Advisory for portions of Crosby and Lubbock Counties will expire at Midnight CDT tonight. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
CROSBY COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Visit water.weather.gov for additional water level and flood impact information. Target Area: Charleston; Coastal Colleton COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected along shorelines and tidal waterways (7.1 to 7.3 feet Mean Lower Low Water at Charleston). * WHERE...Coastal Colleton and Charleston Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 6 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...This could result in some roads becoming impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide will occur around 4:19 AM Wednesday at Charleston. Saltwater inundation will be possible 1 to 2 hours before and after high tide. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Charleston Harbor SC MLLW Categories - Minor 7.0 ft, Moderate 7.5 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.2 ft, Moderate 1.7 ft, Major 2.2 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/04 AM 7.2 1.4 2.1 N/A Minor 11/05 PM 7.2 1.4 2.1 N/A Minor 12/05 AM 7.4 1.6 2.2 N/A Minor 12/06 PM 7.3 1.5 1.7 N/A Minor 13/06 AM 6.8 1.0 1.5 N/A None 13/07 PM 7.1 1.3 1.1 N/A Minor
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Coastal Duval, Coastal Flagler, Coastal Nassau by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Coastal Flagler; Coastal Nassau; Coastal St. Johns HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THURSDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Northeast Florida Beaches. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 11 PM EDT Thursday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Yoakum by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 23:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Yoakum FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 1130 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN YOAKUM COUNTY Heavy rain has exited the area, and flash flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. However, areas of minor flooding may still exist. Please use caution while traveling and continue to heed remaining road closures.
YOAKUM COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Foard, Hardeman by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 23:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Foard; Hardeman A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN JACKSON...HARMON...GREER...CENTRAL FOARD AND HARDEMAN COUNTIES At 1144 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles west of Mangum to 7 miles northwest of Eldorado to 11 miles northwest of Margaret, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Mangum, Quanah, Hollis, Crowell, Chillicothe, Eldorado, Willow, Gould, Thalia, Vinson, Duke, Margaret, Goodlett, Medicine Mound, Madge, Brinkman, McQueen, Lazare, Copper Breaks State Park and McKnight. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FOARD COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Childress, Cottle, Hall, Motley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 23:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Childress; Cottle; Hall; Motley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT FOR CHILDRESS...NORTHWESTERN COTTLE...NORTHEASTERN MOTLEY AND EASTERN HALL COUNTIES At 1132 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles north of Northfield to 8 miles north of Swearingen, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Childress, Memphis, Cee Vee, Tell, Kirkland, and Estelline. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHILDRESS COUNTY, TX

